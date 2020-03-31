Thank you heroes that are serving their community
Courtesy photo — Don and Lori Wylie

CADILLAC — Don and Lori Wylie want to thank heroes that work at serving their community and all of its people, especially at times like these. They don't ask for much for what they do as they feel they are just doing their job. Don states that being a retired EMT and retired emergency medical responder, my wife and I really appreciated it when people would say thank you for all you do for us. Come on people let them know that you care.

Cadillac News

