CADILLAC — On her way to work Friday morning, a Cadillac resident saw a sign that brought a little hope for all essential employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am not a medical worker but I work for a title company and am still considered an essential employee," Sandra Bannister said. "It brought hope as I passed it and we need more of that right now."
The sign across the street from Munson Hospital in Cadillac reads "Thank You!" in big black letters with a heart and a stethoscope on either side of the message of appreciation.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer put in place a Stay Home, Stay Safe order on March 24 that prohibits all businesses and operations from requiring workers to leave their homes unless those workers are necessary to sustain or protect life or to conduct minimum basic operations. Those considered necessary to sustain or protect life include health care and public health workers, law enforcement and public safety, grocery store workers, and more.
Though intended for those working at the hospital, Bannister said the sign still brightened her day.
"I may not work at the hospital, but seeing a sign thanking those who still have to leave their homes during this time, it made me feel a little better," she said.
As a point of reflection, Bannister hopes that this sign inspires more people to reach out to the community in a safe way.
"We are all in this together," she said. "And if we can come together like this, we will only come out of this as much stronger people."
