Resurrection Life Church
9127 44 1/2 Road, Cadillac
Wednesday, Nov. 27
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28
American Legion, Cadillac
For veterans and their families
RSVP by Nov. 26 to Ritchie Harris (231) 775-6500
Marion Baptist Church
19909 40th Ave., Marion
Free meal, everyone is welcome. If you are homebound in the Marion area, they will deliver.
Noon to 2 p.m.
Call (231) 743-6725 for information
Church of the First Born
310 S. Higbee St., Reed City
Noon to 2 p.m.
RanDees
106 E. Church St., Tustin
Free walk-in dinner while supplies last "to anyone who does not have a place to go."
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Osceola County Commission on Aging / Osceola County Sheriff's Office
Meal delivery for seniors
Call (231) 734-5559 for information
