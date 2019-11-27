Resurrection Life Church

9127 44 1/2 Road, Cadillac

Wednesday, Nov. 27

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Thursday, Nov. 28

American Legion, Cadillac

For veterans and their families

RSVP by Nov. 26 to Ritchie Harris (231) 775-6500

 

Marion Baptist Church

19909 40th Ave., Marion

Free meal, everyone is welcome. If you are homebound in the Marion area, they will deliver.

Noon to 2 p.m.

Call (231) 743-6725 for information

 

Church of the First Born

310 S. Higbee St., Reed City

Noon to 2 p.m.

 

RanDees

106 E. Church St., Tustin

Free walk-in dinner while supplies last "to anyone who does not have a place to go."

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

 

Osceola County Commission on Aging / Osceola County Sheriff's Office

Meal delivery for seniors

Call (231) 734-5559 for information

Cadillac News

Tags