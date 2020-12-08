Bats can’t seem to catch a break. As soon as people find out how helpful they are, another vampire movie comes out and terrifies a whole new audience. The truth is, only three of more than 900 species of bats feed on the blood of other animals, and all nine bat species that call Michigan home feed only on insects. People also tend to associate bats with the rabies virus. While it is true that bats do carry rabies, scientific studies report that less than one percent of wild bats test positive for the disease. Over the past fifty years, there have only been 40 reported rabies deaths in the United States that came from a bat.
Bats are not as bad as some people think, in fact they are very important animals in the ecosystem. It is estimated that bats provide around $3 billion worth of free pest control services to the economy each year. Having a healthy bat population nearby provides several benefits for humans - mosquito levels are kept at a tolerable population (one bat can eat more than 600 mosquitos in an hour), farmers have to apply fewer pesticides to keep their crops healthy, and forest pests may be kept under control which protects valuable timber resources. In addition, they provide valuable pollination and seed dispersal services. Even though we rarely see these furry flying creatures, our landscape would look a lot different if they were not among us.
While some bat species are commonly found throughout the state, four of our nine species have been experiencing severe population declines. The major reason cited for this increased bat mortality is a fungal disease known as white nose syndrome, which gets its name after the characteristic fungal growth it produces near a bat’s nose and mouth.
White nose syndrome was first identified in the United States back in 2006 at a cave in New York. In just ten years, it has rapidly spread across the eastern half of the country from Maine to Arkansas. Wildlife biologists are calling it the “worst wildlife disease outbreak ever to occur in North America‘ as it threatens extinction of several bat species if nothing is done to stop its spread.
Earlier this year, the disease “jumped‘ to the west coast and was spotted in a cave in Washington State. This event supports the theory that the disease is mainly transmitted by human activity in caves, where bats spend their winters hibernating. During hibernation, bats immune systems slow down and they are much more susceptible to getting the disease. It is recommended that if you spend any time around caves, or come into contact with bats, to thoroughly wash all clothing and gear that could transmit the fungus.
Of the bats that get white nose syndrome, the northern long-eared bat is one species in particular that has wildlife biologists concerned. This bat spends its year alternating between winter hibernation areas known as hibernacula and summer roosting areas. Every fall, about this time of year, the bats in our region start to prepare for hibernating through the winter. The largest known hibernacula in the Lower Peninsula is located in the spillway of the Tippy Dam. This structure provides the right temperature needed by many species of hibernating bats and is home to over 20,000 bats in the winter! Unfortunately in 2014, white nose syndrome was discovered by researchers at the Tippy Dam.
Northern long-eared bats hibernate at Tippy Dam until April or May when they emerge and travel to their summer breeding areas. It is estimated that this species of bat will travel up to 50 miles from the hibernacula, which puts all of Wexford, Osceola, and most of Missaukee County within their range. During the summer, the bat prefers to roost in trees and very rarely uses human structures. It prefers dead standing snags or trees with thick, rough bark like oak, ash or shagbark hickory. Large trees surrounded by small clearing are preferred, giving bats space to fly and hunt for insects.
Because of mortality from white nose syndrome, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service added the northern long-eared bat to the list of threatened species in April 2015. With this designation comes legal protection for the bat. The goal is to protect the bat during sensitive life stages, primarily when hibernating, and when the pups are young until a cure can be researched for white nose syndrome.
So what does this mean for private landowners? Any tree removal within one-quarter mile of the Tippy Dam is prohibited as a result of this listing. Additionally, tree removal is prohibited within a 150 foot radius of summer roosting trees during the June 1 to July 31 pup season. If you don’t know if your trees contain any bats, it is recommended that you “tap‘ on the trunk of the tree firmly with a hammer. Any roosting bats will emerge from the tree and should be left alone until you are outside the pup season window.
There are many other things that can be done to help protect our bats. Installing bat boxes is a great way to provide stable habitat and discourage the use of homes as roosting sites. If you do end up with bats in your home please do not harm them. There are many great pest control companies in the area that will remove the animals safely and seal up your house to prevent any future use by the bats. These small steps can go a long way to protect these important animals for years to come.
Jim Williams is the USDA-NRCS District Conservationist working with the Wexford Conservation District. If you are interested in learning more about bat conservation, you can contact him at (231) 775-7681, ext. 3 or jim.williams@usda.gov. The USDA is an equal opportunity employer, provider and lender.
