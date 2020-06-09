As a conservation forester, I often seem to write about tree problems. Frankly, most of the calls that come to the Conservation District in June and July are concerning sick trees, often yard trees. More than any other problem is a problem with blue spruces losing their lower needles as well as their interior needles, leaving the trees with only healthy needles in the upper tree and on the fringes of the lower branches. Landowners repeatedly tell me that the tree looked healthy for many years, and then started looking sickly.
Blue spruce, and more specifically Colorado blue spruce have been widely planted as ornamental trees primarily because of the silvery blue color of the foliage. Different from the native white spruce, blue spruce tolerates dry sandy soils, making it a favorite for northern Michigan yards and landscapes.
Fungal infections, collectively called needle cast disease, causes the needles of infected trees to progressively turn off color and eventually fall off. In the spring the new shoots appear lush and normal, but by mid-summer, the landowner will notice the previous year’s needles turning a pale yellow or even reddish color. The needles will eventually fall off by the next spring. Needle cast infections usually begin in the lower part of the tree and slowly progress upward.
The fungal spores that keep the infection going are found microscopically on the dead needles. These spores are spread to uninfected parts of the tree by wind and rain splash. But for the actual infection to occur, the fungus prefers moist and still air. When spruce trees grow their foliage together, and the spores are present, it is easier for the tree to become infected. This is the reason younger trees are less likely to develop a needle cast infection. It is rare to see older blue spruce that is not infected.
Needle cast is very difficult to control. Once needles are infected, they will not recover. Prevention is key. Pruning mostly dead branches and removing dead needles on the ground cuts down on needle cast spores. Pruning heavily infected trees can badly change the form of the tree. Thinning out trees that are tightly spaced reduces dampness and increases airflow. For high-value trees, a preventative spray can be applied twice in the growing season, but these sprays must be well-timed. In most cases, these preventative sprays are cost-effective only for high valued trees.
The usual recommendation is to do the easy and cheap things to alleviate the problem, but the needle cast is difficult to stop once the infection is entrenched. It is then time to plan for a replacement. The native white spruce is better suited for richer soils and can be slow-growing. There is, what this author believes, an alternative tree species to plant in place of blue spruce, especially on sandy soils. Norway spruce is a good alternative. It is long-lived and a beautiful tree with branchlets that hang from its wide branches. It is not a native tree, but it is not invasive. It is the fastest-growing spruce in America. Most importantly, it is generally not susceptible to needle cast infection.
Conservation district foresters are typically concerned about the health of natural forests, but they try to find the time to respond to homeowners with sick yard trees. It is particularly heartbreaking to visit homeowners who planted a Colorado blue spruce many years ago with its beautiful colored needles only to see them slowly, but consistently, die and fall off.
Whenever you plant a tree, make sure to check with an expert about the suitability of the tree to the planting site and also learn of potential pest hazards.
If you would like more information, please contact District Forester, Larry Czelusta at 231-775-7681 extension 3 or email him at larry.czelusta@macd.org.
Larry Czelusta is the Outreach Forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska Counties. For more information about trees and forestry, contact Larry by phone, email or stop by the office at the USDA Service Center at 7192 E. 34 Rd. (Boon Rd.) in Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.