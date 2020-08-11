Do you have old or unwanted tires or electronics? The Osceola-Lake Conservation District is holding a free tire and electronic recycling event. The collection will be on Saturday, August 15 from 9 to noon at Recycle of Osceola County, 531 E Lincoln, Reed City.
This will be the third year the Osceola-Lake Conservation District has offered this collection. Last year, two events were held with 1,081 tires and 24,429 lbs of electronic waste collected. Unfortunately, an additional event scheduled for earlier in the year was canceled. OLCD is excited to offer this event to our community. Staff will have safety measures in place and ask that all participants stay in their vehicles.
Tire recycling
Passenger tires on or off rim are accepted at no charge. Please limit ten tires per vehicle. Semi tires are $15.00 each. No tires over four feet tall or twelve inches wide will be accepted. Tire shreds will not be accepted. Tires thicker than 12 ply including loader tires, airplane tires, forestry, and skid steer tires will not be accepted. Tires must be free of debris and water. CM Rubber is the state-certified processor used for the tire collection. A semi-trailer will be on site with the capability of collecting 1,200 passenger tires. Tires that are collected will be processed by CM Rubber into drain field aggregate, landscaping mulch, playground cover, and equestrian footing.
Electronic recycling
Office and household electronics are accepted at no charge. Items with a cord (TVs, computers, monitors, keyboards, microwaves, phones, stereos, game systems, printers, etc.) will be accepted. Units containing freon and large appliances (refrigerators, washers, etc.) will not be accepted.
Valley City Electronics provides electronic recycling services at the collection. Valley City Electronic Recycling is committed to a zero-landfill policy for all regulated materials. Their state-of-the-art technologies ensure secure data elimination for all electronic devices. Electronic materials will be disassembled and sorted into recoverable categories ready to be turned back into raw materials needed by manufacturers. Recovered materials include plastics that are used to make new covers and cases, metals used in many new products, and recovered cathode ray tube (CRT) glass used to make new products or recover the lead.
Recycling benefits
Recycling scrap tires and electronics helps to prevent hazardous pollution, promote environmental health and conserve scarce resources such as precious metals. By reducing pollutants that are in the air, water and soil, scrap tire and electronic recycling can prevent harmful effects on the environment. Reusing some hazardous substances or using them to remanufacture useful products decreases the need for producing more hazardous substances, thus helping to save money and reduce pollutants.
Environmental risks
Scrap tires and electronics can pose a significant risk to the environment. Tires and electronics have the ability to be easily recycled. Scrap tires are not good landfill candidates because they tend to float to the surface of the landfill because of trapped methane gases. Additionally, tire piles can pose a fire hazard and if they catch fire, they can impact surface and groundwater. Electronics also pose environmental hazards, 80 to 85% of electronic products are disposed of in landfills and can release toxins into the air. Electronic waste represents 2% of trash in landfills, but create 70% of overall toxic waste. E-waste is the fastest growing waste stream in America according to the EPA. Recycling one million laptops saves the energy equivalent to the electricity used by 3,657 homes.
Funding
Funding for scrap tire disposal was made possible by a Michigan Department of Environment Quality (MDEQ) Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant. Funding for the electronics recycling was made possible by grants and partnerships with Cargill, Osceola-Lake Community Foundation, and Osceola County. Donations to help keep these events funded in future years are also greatly appreciated. If you have any questions, contact the Osceola-Lake Conservation District at 231-465-8012 or email mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org.
