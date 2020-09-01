Scarcely will you ever hear a forester complain about too many trees, but in Michigan, we have too many red pine trees. It’s not that we have too many trees, but that they are growing too close together, and when they get older that can be a real problem.
Many of the beautiful red pine plantations that we see today were planted in the 1960s and 1970s. In 1956 the United States Congress passed the Soil Bank Act. Farmers were encouraged to retire underproductive agricultural fields and plant the fields to red pine. The pine plantations that we see today are often planted in rectangular blocks that resemble the outlines of old agricultural fields. In the 1970’s the federal government cost-shared tree planting with the Forestry Incentive Program. These two programs produced most of the red pine plantations that we have today.
Red pine required full sunlight to grow and hates shade. The pine trees will die if they are overgrown by any competition. So red pine seedlings are planted at fairly close spacing, usually six feet apart in a row, and rows eight feet apart. Which totals about 900 seedlings per acre. With this spacing, the red pine will shade out any competition before it itself gets shaded out, and this planting regiment has always worked well. The goal to have about 700 seedlings per acre survive to this stage.
By its nature, red pine grows fast and tall, reaching for all the sunlight it can get. A problem occurs when the trees reach about 25 years old. These red pine trees are now about eight inches in diameter. But the ground can only support about 500 trees per acre. Red pine trees do not thin themselves, so these plantations need to be thinned for them to grow well and stay healthy.
Usually, at this age, a logger will remove every third row, releasing the two remaining rows on one side to have additional growing space. At about age 40, another selective thinning is done to keep the number of trees in balance with the capacity of the soil. If these thinnings are not done, almost every pine tree continues to grow tall and spindly. At this point, bad things can begin to happen.
Red pine trees are particularly prone to stress from dry weather. The stress itself does not usually kill the older trees, but the stress weakens the tree's natural defenses. Always lurking in the pine ecosystem are two natural enemies of red pine, pine bark beetles and Armillaria root disease (also called shoestring root rot). This insect and this fungus are always found in pine stands but do very little damage when trees are healthy. When enough trees are weakened because of drought stress, these enemies start killing red pine trees in small pockets that quickly grow larger. With the past two years of hot and dry summers, foresters are seeing a lot of dead trees in older red pine plantations that were never thinned.
In addition to these biological enemies, these tall and spindly red pine have another adversary. This adversary is heavy, wet and sticky snow. The weight of this clinging snow will bow the spindly trees over so far that they will never stand straight again. Northern Michigan is full of these aging red pine plantations that have never been thinned and are at severe risk of problems. Owners of these plantations should have a forester to assess the health and condition of their plantation and layout options to improve their health.
