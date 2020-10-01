The Adult Literacy Council of the Friends of the Cadillac Wexford Library will train new tutors and volunteers during October, using a training program made up of online pages and zoom sessions for less personal contact.
The Adult Literacy Council provides tutors to help adults improve reading, writing, and language skills. New tutors are needed at this time as we work on new and different ways to help other adults while having less personal contact with them.
Call 231-775-6541 and ask for Adult Literacy or email literacydirector@gmail.com
to sign up for this training or to inquire about the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.