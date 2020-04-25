CADILLAC — “Art with a Heart‘ is a fun and exciting art activity for families with children grades K-12th. Kids use their creativity and whatever supplies they have on hand to create a yard sign featuring the tagline “Art with a Heart‘. Then families display their signs in their front yards and take a picture to submit to Up North Arts, Inc. One lucky winner in each category will win $75 worth of art supplies. For complete contest rules, see below.
Up North Arts, Inc. is dedicated to fostering the love and practice of art in our community, especially young people. Thanks to a generous donation from Avon Protection, they have designed this project to keep young people creating art, even though school is not in session. Make something beautiful and share it with the world.
April 21, 2020 to May 13, 2020
Directions:
1. Take a sign from Up North Arts front lawn area.
2. Decorate the sign including the title “Art with a Heart‘ in your design. Also, include hearts.
3. Suggested materials you could use paper, permanent markers, foil, shells, pipe cleaners, stones, yarn, lace, or any material or objects that will glue on the sign securely. Elmer’s glue or hot glue (with a parent’s help) are good choices.
4. Place your sign in your yard when finished and send a picture of it to Up North Arts for judging.
5. Email a photo of your sign, your name, phone, and your grade to info@upnorthartsinc.com. All signs will be posted on our website and Facebook page.
6. The deadline is May 13, 2020. Winners will be notified during that week.
