Fire has been used since pre-historic times to manage vegetation for many different purposes. The modern use of fire in wildland areas has focused on treatments to reduce hazardous fuel loads, restore disturbance regimes, improve forage and habitat for game and livestock, promote biodiversity, and manage nonnative invasive plants. Much research has been done to study the use of fire to manage invasive species in the cropland setting, but not as much in the wildland setting. However, recent evidence suggests that fire can help manage invasive species. The success of using fire depends on the particular invasive plant species, the fire return interval, and the season in which fire is applied. In short, there is not a one-fire-fits-all approach when using fire to control invasive species.
The fire return interval is how often a particular piece of land is burned. For example, if a field is burned every three years, then the fire return interval would be three years. Native plants evolved in regions with specific fire return intervals. Burning within these suggested return intervals will help native plants return to that region. Burning more or less frequently may harm native plants and allow exotic and invasive plants to become more abundant.
Successful control of invasive plant species often is determined by the type of plant that is targeted. Generally, there are two broad categories used to characterize plants, plants that resprout and plants that do not resprout. Resprouting plants are those that are capable of growing again from roots when the top is removed. Prescribed burning can be a very successful strategy when trying to control non-resprouting plants as it often will kill the plant. Resprouting plants are much more difficult to eradicate and fire is often used in tandem with other control methods, such as grazing, herbicides and physical removal.
There are certified professionals that plan the use of prescribed burns to improve habitats. Steve Cross is a prescribed fire Burn Boss and has been for many years. A Burn Boss is a person who supervises all phases of the prescribed burn. Cross points out that “fire will primarily just top kill the plant species it impacts, invasive or not. If the rootstock is not affected, the plant then has the ability to re-sprout.‘
Invasive species are particularly adapted to survive adversity. For this reason, many invasive species may not be the best candidates for control with fire alone. Some invasive species can be controlled with repeated burns; for others fire is one tool used in a combination of methods. Fire alone can effectively control autumn olive and honeysuckle. By contrast Phragmites, or Common reed, cannot be controlled by fire alone; however, Phragmites is especially vulnerable to herbicides after a burn.
Fire professionals understand the importance of timing and using integrated pest management to control invasive species. Todd Aschenbach, a professor that teaches wildland fire management at Grand Valley State University, recommends using multiple approaches to manage invasive species with fire. Aschenbach states that “Ultimately, the goals are to exhaust the root reserves of the species or kill a species outright, so a combination of management tools can have an additive impact. For example, applying fire to damage the above ground growth of a species followed by the application of herbicide to kill any regrowth can significantly decrease root reserves, thereby decreasing the dominance of an invasive species.‘ This may be disappointing news to landowners that hope to use fire for invasive species control to avoid the use of chemicals.
The season in which fire is applied is directly linked with maximizing effectiveness and safety. Burning plants when they are actively growing is a good strategy to set back growth and reproduction of invasive plants. Over several burn cycles, this can greatly reduce the abundance of the target invasive plant, allowing for native species to grow. Also, burning when plants are growing can be safer because fires are often slower and less intense at this time.
There are approximately 600 wildfires reported in Michigan each year. Although overall responsibility for wildfire suppression and prevention in the state rests with the DNR, the U.S. Forest Service, and local volunteer fire departments, private landowners play a large part in preventing these events from taking place.
Before considering fire as a control technique consult with your local DNR office, or local conservation district on the highly trained professionals available in your area. The Michigan Prescribed Fire Council has a list of qualified contractors with expertise in prescribed fire services. This list can be found at https://www.firecouncil.org/consultants.
Jenna Johnson is the Outreach Coordinator for the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area. You can reach her by phone at 231-757-3707, ext. 110, or email at jenna.johnson@macd.org.
