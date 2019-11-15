Wexford County 4-H celebrates year’s accomplishments

CADILLAC — The Wexford County 4-H program held its annual member celebration on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Cadillac Area YMCA. Approximately 30 youth and their families attended the event to reflect on the previous year’s accomplishments and share their experiences with other youth.
“4-H is all about learning, and sharing one’s experiences in clubs, workshops, camps, and other 4-H programs is an important part of that learning experience‘ said Wexford County 4-H Program Coordinator Brandie Sigler. “Recognizing what the youth have done over the past year is important. They have all put in a lot of effort, and that needs to be celebrated.‘
The event’s activities included certificate presentations for all club participants, a pizza party, and games. Prizes for games included 4-H and Michigan State University-branded items. Each youth in attendance also received a goodie bag that contained a 4-H-branded cup and other items.
“4-H isn’t about ‘cows and sows.’ It’s about providing an opportunity for positive youth development. It’s about growing friendships, developing life skills, and have a ton of fun,‘ said Laura Quist, Wexford County 4-H Program Coordinator. “We wouldn’t be celebrating the achievements of these young people without our passionate and dedicated volunteers. Our community is fortunate to have many 4-H volunteers in our midst, who help provide programming to our youth. Individuals interested in supporting these efforts through special events, mini-clubs or year-round programs are all needed for our program to expand.‘
Youth interested in participating in future 4-H clubs and programs should contact the Wexford County Michigan State University Extension office at (231) 779-9480. To learn more about other 4-H programs offered locally, visit https://www.canr.msu.edu/wexford/wexford_county_4_h/upcoming-events.
