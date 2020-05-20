Wexford County 4-H and Michigan State University Extension will host a No More Drama: Couplets virtual workshop on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. The healthy relationships program, from the One Love Foundation, invites middle and high school age youth to watch short video clips and then have conversations with their peers about the clips. Eight topics will be covered in the videos and conversations, isolation, obsession, control, intensity, anger, put-downs, disrespect and guilt.
“Our goal is for youth to be able to recognize behaviors as either healthy or unhealthy, whether the behaviors are happening in their own relationships or ones around them,‘ said Brandie Sigler, 4-H program coordinator
Preregistration is required. Register at https://msu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUvd-mtrTkpHNMTl2_XSNP3FHIaHbfU_b_R. For more information on this or other MSU Extension/4-H programs, contact Brandie Sigler, Wexford/Missaukee County 4-H Program Coordinator at siglerbr@msu.edu or 231-779-9480.
