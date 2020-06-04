Thirty-nine students in the Health Science Careers program at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center have become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). Nursing assistants must complete a training course, including classroom instruction and 24 hours of clinical practice. Students participated in clinical at Samaritas Senior Living Center and Autumnwood of McBain. As part of this training, students were required to perform personal care and participate in social activities with residents. The WMCTC would like to thank Munson Healthcare Cadillac for housing this program and its ongoing support of CTC.

Cadillac High School:

Madalyn Alexander

Rylee Anderson

Ashely Chilcote

Gabriella Hagstrom

Kodi Holly

Lilia Huffman

Daelyn Kinnie

Makayla Knight

Amber McAllister

Cullin Nobles

Nadia Parcher

Katlyn Sessions

Mikala Shier

Claire Smith

Andrew Spicer

 

Cadillac Innovation:

Audrey Lockhart

 

Lake City High School:

Abbi Ball

Autumn Thomas

Hayleigh Yonkman

 

Manton High School:

Baeleigh Bundy

Jenna Burgess

Britany Kanaziz

Aliyah Nowlin

Taylor Purkiss

Gabrielle Tristan

Jaden Wilder

 

Marion High School:

Alyssa Thompson

 

McBain High School:

Leia Butzin

Hannah Jenema

Jasmine Saldana-Tetro

 

Pine River High School:

Alisa Grover

Rebecca Horan

Hailey Mys

Victoria Podsaid

Adrianna Thwaites

Havannah Wagner

