Thirty-nine students in the Health Science Careers program at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center have become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). Nursing assistants must complete a training course, including classroom instruction and 24 hours of clinical practice. Students participated in clinical at Samaritas Senior Living Center and Autumnwood of McBain. As part of this training, students were required to perform personal care and participate in social activities with residents. The WMCTC would like to thank Munson Healthcare Cadillac for housing this program and its ongoing support of CTC.
Cadillac High School:
Madalyn Alexander
Rylee Anderson
Ashely Chilcote
Gabriella Hagstrom
Kodi Holly
Lilia Huffman
Daelyn Kinnie
Makayla Knight
Amber McAllister
Cullin Nobles
Nadia Parcher
Katlyn Sessions
Mikala Shier
Claire Smith
Andrew Spicer
Cadillac Innovation:
Audrey Lockhart
Lake City High School:
Abbi Ball
Autumn Thomas
Hayleigh Yonkman
Manton High School:
Baeleigh Bundy
Jenna Burgess
Britany Kanaziz
Aliyah Nowlin
Taylor Purkiss
Gabrielle Tristan
Jaden Wilder
Marion High School:
Alyssa Thompson
McBain High School:
Leia Butzin
Hannah Jenema
Jasmine Saldana-Tetro
Pine River High School:
Alisa Grover
Rebecca Horan
Hailey Mys
Victoria Podsaid
Adrianna Thwaites
Havannah Wagner
