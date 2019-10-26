Wexford-Missaukee FFA competes at Region VI Decathlon

WEST BRANCH — Twelve chapters from Michigan’s FFA Region VI competed in Agri-Science Decathlon this week. Wexford-Missaukee, Alcona, Alpena, Bay-Arenac, Benzie Central, Carney-Nadeau, Clare-Gladwin, Ogemaw, Petoskey, Standish, Traverse Bay, and Whittemore-Prescott FFA Chapters were represented. Students competed in 10 different skill areas including Aquaculture, Forestry, Greenhouse, Maps and Legal Land Description, Wildlife Identification, Meat Rabbits, Livestock Identification, Vet Science, Seeds, and Landscape Tools.
Wexford-Missaukee FFA students placed five teams in the top 10 with 73 teams present. Earning first-place honors was the team of Molly Vanderhoef (Homeschooled) and Alyssa Baldwin (Cadillac HS). Placing third was Leo Finkbeiner (Pine River HS), Madison Corwin (Lake City HS), and Eddie Kelsey (Cadillac HS). In sixth was Alivia England (Marion HS), Gaven Romatz (Marion HS), and Emma Baker (Manton HS). Placing seventh was Steven Mason, Gwen Phillips, and Alex Tucker (all from Cadillac HS). Taking 10th was Alexia Bessette (Manton HS), Ashlee Aardema (Houghton Lake HS), and Elijah Fink (Cadillac HS). In addition, Alivia England placed third in the skid steer driving contest. These students are enrolled in the Agriscience and Natural Resources program at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center.
“These students really worked hard in preparing for this event this year,‘ said instructor Mark Johnson. “Their efforts paid off with great scores, and I’m proud of their work.‘
The National FFA Organization’s purpose is to prepare leaders for careers in agricultural and natural resources related fields. There are currently just under three-quarters of a million students in the FFA, and around 8,400 students enrolled in FFA programs in Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.