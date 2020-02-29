CADILLAC — In January, the Wexford-Missaukee FFA chapter hosted a Culver’s Celebrity Server Night in Cadillac. The event raised $332, which the chapter donated to the Veteran’s Serving Veteran’s (VSV) Memorial Park, which is located in Cadillac. VSV is a nonprofit organization that honors and serves those who have served and protected at home and abroad.
Two representatives from the organization attended the chapter’s February meeting to accept the check. FFA members have also volunteered at the park helping transplant trees, and plan to continue that support this year.
“Our chapter appreciates both Culver’s as a community partner and veterans everywhere. This is an opportunity for us as students to give back in a small way, and is part of the mission of FFA,‘ said chapter member Gwen Phillips of Cadillac.
VSV has plans to install a 5K running and walking trail, a pavilion that will seat 400 people, construct a maintenance building on site, and more.
To learn more about this organization or to volunteer, you can contact the organization's president, Sue Duke, at sueduke1549@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.