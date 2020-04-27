Wexford Missaukee Intermediate School District Recognized by the American Tree Farm System

CADILLAC — The Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District (WMISD) has recently received a certificate from the American Tree Farm System (ATFS). As a recipient, the WMISD is recognized as good stewards of the woodlands adjacent to the district by protecting the environment and increasing public understanding of all benefits of productive forestry. The program assures that foresters are involved in the process of harvest and sale to keep the woodlands sustainable.
The ATFS is a program of the American Forest Foundation (AFF), which is the nation’s largest and oldest community of dedicated forest owners who are committed to sustainably managing America’s forest resources. As a new member of the AFF, the WMISD has access to a vast list of resources, tools, and support to help keep the forest thriving for generations to come.
