As we are looking for things to do around the house and keep active during these times, giving our local pollinators a helping hand may be just what the conservationist in us ordered. Farmers, gardeners, landowners, outdoor enthusiasts and friends can all come to a common ground with three essential elements our pollinators need to remain healthy. The three elements, although easily unnoticed in our busy lives are food, shelter and water.
Unfortunately, the numbers of our pollinating bee populations are declining. The pollinators that assist us with pollinating the fresh foods that we eat need additional food, shelter and water. Pollinators need to have adequate habitat in order to continue pollinating our apples, cucumbers, soybeans, squash and many other plants that provide fresh food for us. Our bee populations, both native and domestic, are being threatened by habitat loss amongst many other things. For our bees to rebound from this decline they need our help to provide the essentials. There are many ways to help our declining pollinator populations. Pollinators and other wildlife may benefit from a combination of wildflowers and native grass plantings. Wildflower plantings are stands of native perennial flowers that are adapted to thrive in your specific soil and site conditions. Wildflowers provide food/cover for wildlife, control erosion and enhance the beauty of the landscape. Native grasses, particularly warm-season species, provide cover and food sources for wildlife. The combination of wildflowers and warm-season grasses is beneficial to pollinators and many other types of wildlife on the landscape.
Establishing a planting of wildflowers and warm-season grasses can be challenging. Weed control prior to planting, how many seeds should be planted, weed-free seedbeds, and equipment available to you are some of the challenges. Weed-free seedbeds can be prepared by using tillage such as disks and harrowing (used to smooth out the seedbed) or other professional prescribed strategies. The seedbed is typically prepared one year before planting. Seeding rates vary widely amongst all species of warm-season grasses and flowers. Most seed companies provide mixes where others can provide custom mixes to tailor to your specific site location and conditions.
A good time to spread the seed occurs between the middle of spring and early summer. This period provides enough moisture and favorable temperatures for the plant's needs. Soil temperature needs to be at least 50 degrees for germination of some plants in the mix.
Seeds can be incorporated by no-till drilling, conventional drills and broadcasting. When the seed is broadcast on top of the ground a cultipacker can be used to incorporate the seed. The seeds average planting depths vary although most seeds are incorporated approximately ¼‘ into the soil. Jim Williams District Conservationist for the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service explains, “Good seed-soil contact is important. Using roller tools can provide good results.‘
Larry Czelusta, Wexford Conservation District forester serving Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska counties, mentioned the benefits woodlands have on pollinators. “Many people do not realize that trees play a big part in the health of pollinators. The showy flowers of apple and cherry orchards are obvious, but forest trees play an important part in keeping pollinating insects healthy. Maple tree flowers are not showy at all, but red maple flowers are one of the first trees to flower in the spring and are a big draw to bees soon after emergence. Wild black cherry, a common tree of northern hardwood forests flowers after the leaves come out, so it is less likely to be affected by late frosts. Trees in the linden family are also good pollinators. Basswood can also be found in northern hardwood forests and flowers in June or July about six to eight weeks after the leaves come out. Little-leaf linden, a popular yard tree, is also a good mid-summer bloomer.‘
In conclusion, almost any landscape can benefit our pollinators if a little effort is taken to establish our pollinators needed essentials.
Please contact the Cadillac USDA-NRCS service center for further details at 231-775-7681 x3.
