Who is the CTAI?
Lynnette Ramsey is a Conservation Technical Assistance Initiative Technician, otherwise known as CTAI, who started in this position for the Missaukee Conservation District in July 2020. Prior to that, she attended graduate school at Indiana University’s O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs in Bloomington, Indiana after which she studied Sustainable Natural Resource Conservation and Management. Coursework completed included restoration ecology, soil science and management, and sustainable agriculture. After graduating in June, she moved to Cadillac with her three-year-old German Shepard.
Lynnette is originally from a small town just outside of Springfield, Illinois where she grew up on a third-generation family farm that produces corn grain and soybeans. She was raised with sustainable agriculture in mind as no-till farming was practiced with the occasional incorporation of cover crops. The primary purpose of changing to no-till was to prevent soil erosion and enhance the soil organic matter in their fields, which has been accomplished over the past three decades. Lynnette is excited to be working with the agricultural communities in Lake, Osceola, Missaukee, and Wexford counties to promote agricultural production while addressing natural resource concerns across the landscape. Additionally, she’s enjoyed getting to know northern Michigan’s wonderfully diverse landscape, the lighthouses, to the dairies and the forests in between.
The CTAI’s role in conservation
The Conservation Technical Assistance Initiative Program began nearly 15 years ago. It is a partnership among the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), Michigan Conservation Districts, and the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS). MDARD and NRCS provide funding for a grant which Michigan Conservation Districts can apply for. This grant currently provides funding for 11 CTAI soil conservationists and seven CTAI engineers. While only a limited number of Michigan Conservation Districts obtain a CTAI soil conservationist and/or engineer, a CTAI’s area of service covers multiple counties; this way the entire state of Michigan benefits from the CTAI grant. For example, Lynnette is a CTAI Soil Conservationist Technician for the Missaukee Conservation District; however, she also assists farmers and landowners in Lake, Osceola, and Wexford counties.
The purpose of the CTAI Program is to provide farmers and landowners with technical conservation and engineering assistance. This technical assistance allows them to apply for cost-share funding through Farm Bill programs like the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) and Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), which are administered by the NRCS. CTAI Technicians work with NRCS personnel as well as farmers and landowners to determine natural resource concerns and develop conservation plans that address those concerns. These natural resources concerns include, but are not limited to soil conservation, nutrient management, wildlife habitat, energy, and water quality on area farms, forests, and other habitats. These conservation plans are then placed in an applicant pool to compete for federal cost-share funding. Application approval can result in the dispersal of funding that supports projects such as tree plantings, hoop houses, and leachate pits just to name a few.
CTAI Technicians also assist with the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP). CTAI and MAEAP Technicians work together to help farmers and landowners identify natural resource risks on their farms and apply for funding through EQIP or CSP to implement conservation practices that address those risks. Successful conservation practice implementation enables a farm to become MAEAP verified upon a verification visit with a MAEAP Verifier. For additional information regarding MAEAP verification contact Jodi DeHate (Missaukee and Wexford counties) 231-839-7193, jodi.dehate@macd.org, or Alex Svoboda (Osceola and Lake counties) 231-465-8005, alex.svoboda@macd.org.
Additionally, CTAI Technicians collaborate with the Conservation District Foresters on conservation efforts regarding forest management. For further information regarding forest management contact Larry Czelusta (Missaukee and Wexford counties) 231-775-7681 ext. 3, larry.czelusta@macd.org, or Rick Lucas (Osceola and Lake counties) 231-465-8012, rick.lucas@mi.nacdnet.net.
CTAI Technicians can be found working in Conservation District offices or USDA Service Centers. Lynnette works out of the Cadillac USDA Service Center in the NRCS Office with a local NRCS Soil Conservationist and District Conservationist.
Additional information regarding these programs can be found at the following websites:
CTAI https://www.michigan.gov/mdard/0,4610,7-125-1599_25432-310588--,00.html
CSP https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/national/programs/financial/csp/
EQIP https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/national/programs/financial/eqip/
MAEAP https://maeap.org
Lynnette Ramsey is the CTAI Soil Conservationist Technician for Missaukee Conservation District and based in Wexford County. You can contact her at 231-775.-7681 ext. 3 or lynnette.ramsey@macd.org.
