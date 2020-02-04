Almost every forest landowner has as an objective for their forest, that they want the forest to be healthy. Maybe it’s due to a fear of the effects of climate change, or maybe it’s because of past management, or maybe the forest just doesn’t look healthy, everyone wants their forest to be healthy. Having a healthy forest sounds straight forward, yet oftentimes when describing what a healthy forest looks like, the mental pictures painted are much different.
This article would like to offer eight characteristics of a healthy forest. Some of these characteristics may “mess with‘ some mental pictures, but the natural world has a pattern of health that it is good for us to “not mess with‘. Please note that every one of these issues are interrelated and overlapping.
Diversity of species: Forests naturally grow in associations or communities. For many reasons, forest plants grow best when those communities are allowed to maintain their diversity. When we seek to develop a forest of only one species, we are creating an unhealthy forest. Northern hardwood forests are a prime example. Many species that change the species associations over time. Within that association of species is one potentially valuable species, sugar maple. If we selectively harvest other species and, eventually leave only sugar maple, we open that forest up to vulnerabilities. Forest pests flourish in monotypes where the loss of that one species is the potential to lose the entire forest. Red pine plantations, as beautiful as they look, are at a similar risk. Diversity is more than just a timber issue. Diversity extends to the living things in the soil, the ground cover, the shrubs and saplings as well as the overstory.
Regeneration: Too often we only see the trees overhead. As people we may appreciate a forest that is open underneath and easy to walk through. A healthy forest will have many seedlings on the forest floor and, more importantly, will have many saplings growing about head height.
Avoid over browsing: For many years, foresters have said that good forestry is good for game wildlife, especially deer and grouse. This is absolutely true, yet too many deer make good forestry very difficult. Deer will not affect the overstory of a forest, but they will browse hardwood seedlings to a point where very few are allowed to grow above knee height. If the overstory is thinned, only shrubs that deer will not eat grow up into the light. A healthy forest has a limited population of deer.
Soil health: Many of the forests in the Cadillac area are growing on sands. These soils are usually low in organic matter, with high summer soil temperatures, and prone for summer drought. While some of these characteristics are beyond our control, we can help our forests withstand summer droughts. If a forest has a harvest, the increase in direct sunlight and drying wind will stress the remaining trees. Leaving logging slash on the ground protects the soil from sunlight and wind.
Woody debris in various stages of decay: Sandy soils need more organic matter. Organic matter holds moisture and needed nutrients necessary for healthy forests. There is only one practical way to increase organic matter in forest soils- decaying woody material. Don’t clean up your woods too much. Just keep the roads and trails open. It may not look nice and neat, but it contributes to good forest health.
Stress remediation: Trees are like people in that they do not respond to stress very well. The biggest stress, besides those already mentioned is forest density. A given acre of land can only grow so many trees. Some forests thin themselves naturally, like aspen. Trees like pine, spruce and even hardwoods do not self-thin. Growth will often stagnate. Many forest insects and even diseases target stressed trees. Also planting a particular tree species on a site where it is not suited will often place that tree in a stressful condition as it grows older. This is often the case with non-native tree species.
Snags and cavity trees for wildlife: Don’t be afraid to leave dead and dying trees, especially if there is a hollow in the upper part of the tree. Wildlife is a part of the forest. Everything from hawks and owls to invertebrates use the dying part of the forest. Don’t be too quick to turn every dying or fallen tree into firewood.
Controlling invasive plants: Invasive plant species are non-native species that upset the natural balances in the forest and begin to crowd out the native species. Scotch pine, autumn olive and garlic mustard are just a few of the unwanted guests in our forests.
If you would like more information, please contact District Forester, Larry Czelusta at 231-775-7681 extension 3 or email him at larry.czelusta@macd.org.
Larry Czelusta is the Outreach Forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska Counties. For more information about trees and forestry, contact Larry by phone, email or stop by the office at the USDA Service Center at 7192 E. 34 Rd. (Boon Rd.) in Cadillac.
