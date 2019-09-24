What’s in Your Garden?
Come to the Native Plant Sale. Check out our Annual Seedling Sale. Attend the Native Plant Workshop. Discover why invasive species are harmful.
The Missaukee Conservation District is constantly promoting native plants and discouraging invasive species, but WHY? Just as Alaskans are better acclimated to harsh winter conditions and Texans are better acclimated to intense heat, Michigan’s native plants are highly tolerant to our year-round weather conditions. With proper site preparation, they may become established in less than two years. Once established, maintenance of native plants is minimal as these beauties have extensive root systems and search for the water they need instead of begging YOU to water and care for them daily.
Native grasses and wildflowers also provide wildlife benefits as they attract insects, provide nesting and resting areas, cover from predators, and serve as areas of thermal protection during winter months. Grasses and wildflower seed heads, as well as berries produced by native trees and shrubs, provide valuable, high nutrient food sources for wildlife.
To learn more, join us Sept. 28 at the Festival of the Pines as we host our third annual fall Native Plant Sale and Workshops. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake City Fire Department, 115 W. John St.
New this year is a bonus workshop. Huron Pines AmeriCorps Member, Dru Mark-Wilson, will introduce us to invasive plant species. Her workshop will cover what makes a plant invasive, the difference between invasive and non-native, the reason invasives are frowned upon, how they get here, and how can we stop their spread.
She will also discuss why replacing your invasives with native plants is important. This will be the perfect segue into the workshop led by Garrett Noyes, owner of Birdsfoot Native Nursery in South Boardman. Garrett will have handouts, plenty of “how to‘ information, and ample time for questions and answers. Garrett’s expertise in both common and rare native species is invaluable to the growing number of people interested in planting native.
If you have a mystery plant that you’d like identified, come to our workshop and Vicki Sawicki, our North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) coordinator, will be on hand to help you. Please register a spot by Sept. 25; the workshop has a $5 fee for residents and $10 for non-residents (Missaukee Conservation District’s millage helps pay for education programs); pre-order for flats is available online. You can do both at www.missaukeecd.org. Individual species will also be available at the sale.
Another opportunity coming up with the NCCISMA and the Huron Pines AmeriCorps Program is an Invasive Species Walking Tour on Sept. 26 at Maple Grove Campground, Davis Street, Lake City. Agenda topics include identification of invasive plants and priority species, cost share eradication options, up-rooter demonstration and a Japanese Knotweed injector demonstration.
For more information or to register for this workshop, contact Dru Mark-Wilson at (231) 839-7193.
Missaukee Stream Team — What’s in Your Stream?
Just as native species are important in your landscape, they are equally important in our freshwater streams and rivers. The types of native macroinvertebrates present in a stream will indicate whether that stream is in excellent, good, fair, or poor condition. Macroinvertebrates are split into three groups; sensitive to pollution, somewhat sensitive, and tolerant. The more macroinvertebrates present in a stream that are sensitive to pollution, the better the water quality.
Missaukee Conservation District is in its third year of volunteer stream monitoring. Following the guidelines developed by the Michigan Clean Water Corps, District staff and Stream Team Volunteers sample sites along the Muskegon and Manistee Rivers in Missaukee and Wexford counties once in spring and then again in fall of each year. The fall collection date is coming up Oct. 5.
Stream Team volunteers will meet in the Conservation District Community Room, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, at 9 a.m. for a quick meeting and equipment dispersal then split into groups each with certified Stream Team Leaders to collect and sort through macroinvertebrate samples at one or two different stream sites. No experience is required to join the Stream Team just a love for the outdoors and Northern Michigan water quality. Call by Wednesday, Oct. 2, to reserve your spot on the team. Lunch will be provided.
Volunteers are also welcome to join in on Bug ID Night Thursday, Oct. 10. Bug ID Night is used to identify all the macroinvertebrates that are collected during stream monitoring and data is compiled to determine the health of the local stream sites. Dinner will be provided on Bug ID Night as well.
Michelle Hill is the Program Coordinator for the Missaukee Conservation District. For more information about the native plant workshop or stream monitoring, contact Michelle by phone at (231) 839-7193, by email at michelle.hill@macd.org, or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District Office at 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
