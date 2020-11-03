As a beekeeper who sells at farmer markets, I get to talk to the customer directly. One of the most common questions is, “What’s happening to the bees?‘ The answer is complex. Honeybees face many challenges, including weather, diseases, pests, parasites, colony collapse disorder, and environmental challenges. As a beekeeper, we do our best to deal with these multifaceted challenges. And for the most part, there are great solutions to these problems. Below are a few of the challenges beekeepers face.
American Foulbrood
American Foulbrood is a rod-shaped bacterium that infects bee larvae in the first three days. The larvae will die and produce spores, which spread to the new brood. This disease can spread very quickly through a hive and make the hive weak. Once the hive is weak, robbers from other hives will come spreading the disease to the rest of the yard or to other bee yards. Because the spores are viable for up to 40 years the hives with foulbrood are usually burned to get rid of the spores.
Nosema Apis
Nosema Apis is a single-celled parasite, classified as a fungus. It normally strikes during bad weather, cold and rainy, in the spring or late winter. The spores are spread through fecal matter or through oral to oral contact. This disease shortens the bee’s life by hindering the digestion of pollen. An antibiotic or disinfection can be used as a treatment. Equipment can also be treated with heat for 24 hours at 120°F.
Varroa Mites
There are a few different types of mites that affect honeybees, but the main type is the Varroa Mites. This mite is brown parasitic, feeding on the fat body of adult bees and larvae. It can be seen with the naked eye if you are willing to get close enough. It also causes disease in the honeybee, called varroosis. Varroa mites reproduce quickly and will weaken the hive. Eventually, the colony will succumb to the infestation and die. This commonly happens in the spring and fall. There are many different types of treatments for mites, but chemical is the most common. Some of the chemical treatments include powdered sugar, formic acid, essential oils, mineral oil, oxalic acid, Manley's thymol crystal and pyrethroid insecticide. Among the chemical treatment oxalic acid has become a favorite with beekeepers. The acid is applied as a vapor into the hive. It is natural and does not hurt the honeybees. But it is important that the beekeeper uses a respirator while applying the treatment.
Small Hive Beetle
The small hive beetle is a pest, in the same family as sap beetles. It affects the hive by destroying pollen, honey, and comb. It can cause damage in both active hives and stored supers with honey. The infestations can cause quite a mess through the activity of the hive beetle larvae. As the larvae feed and tunnels through the comb, it can cause the honey to ferment and have a decaying odor. The beetles can be hard to control. One way is to use beneficial nematodes by applying them to the soil. The nematodes seek out the beetles to enter their bodies and quickly kill them. Using traps is also a form of beetle control. These traps suffocate the beetles using non-toxic oil.
Wax Moths
The wax moth is a sneaky intruder. Shortly after nightfall, it will break into the hive to lay its eggs. Once the eggs hatch into larvae, they start to destroy the brood comb, feed on beeswax, and cover the comb with silk tunnels. This will eventually kill the hive. A healthy hive will remove the larvae which is the best line of defense. The eggs can also be laid in stored equipment and cause the same damage. To avoid this, the equipment can be stored where the temperature is below freezing for several days. A beekeeper can also manually pull the moth or larvae out of the hive.
Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD)
Colony Collapse Disorder happens when most of the worker bees disappear. They leave behind plenty of food (honey and bee pollen), the queen, and capped brood. Due to the low number of workers and most of them being young bees, the maintenance of the hive becomes unattainable. Eventually, the colony will die. CCD has several possible causes but is likely a combination of multiple causes. Some of the factors that may contribute to CCD including mites, fungi, pathogens, poor queens, beekeeping practices, and pesticides. Because CCD could have many causes there is no clear-cut solution at this time.
Despite these challenges, we as beekeepers push through and love what we do. Caring for our bees and providing pollination. National bee colonies are up 14% accounting to a new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. So the future of honeybees and beekeepers looks promising.
Tiffany Jones is the District Manager for the Wexford Conservation District. For more beekeeping information and assistance in local conservation, matters contact Tiffany by phone at 231- 775-7681, ext. 3 or by email at wexford@macd.org.
