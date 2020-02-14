CADILLAC — Skiing is a school and family affair at Northview Seventh-day Adventist School. The whole school from first to ninth-grade students and their parents ski at Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort.
“At Northview Adventist School, we have the opportunity to take six ski trips to Caberfae Peaks. Our second trip was on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 20. The next ski trip is Thursday, February 13th.‘ says Marcia Mohr, Winter Sports Coordinator of Northview. “All of our students participate in skiing or snowboarding and love the chance to go on these trips. They have a fun time getting some exercise in the fresh outdoor air while enjoying what will likely become a lifelong activity.‘
While skiing does allow the students to take a break from their daily academic activities at school, it also gives the students physical education credit and is part of the Northview curriculum.
The holiday weather was perfect, with the sun peeking through the clouds several times that day. The students absolutely loved it! “We had so much fun!‘ said one student. Another added, “The slopes were perfect today!‘
