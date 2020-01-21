Gardeners, small farmers, and now painters alike will once again have the opportunity to take advantage of local growing expertise. The “Winter Wednesday Workshop Series‘ hosted by the Wexford Conservation District kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The workshops are a great way to shake the winter blues and prepare for a successful growing season. Organic techniques will be highlighted in all the workshops.
Maple Syrup Feb. 19
This workshop will go over the basics of maple syrup for hobbyist. Topics covered will include: maple syrup history, tree selection, tapping, sap collection, boiling process, and finishing. By the end of the workshop you should have a good understanding of how to start your maple syrup adventure. Cost is $15.
Wildcrafting/Wild Harvest Feb. 26
Wildcrafting is a form of foraging for food, medicine, ect. In this workshop we will cover wildcrafting in our local habitats. Covering topics like: where to forage, what to forage, and how to use what you foraged. There will be decision on foraging items like: herbs, nut, fruits, leaves, to name a few. At the end of the workshop participants will have the opportunity to make smudge sticks from wild harvested cedar. Cost is $15.
Small Scale Gardening March 4
Have the garden of your dreams by learning how to best work with the land you have. Learn how to use small plots of land for food production to maximize the space you have. Some of the topics covered include raised beds, vertical gardening, and companion planting. Companion planting will look at what plants can be planted together or next to each other to improve production. Compost will also be a major topic covered and organic techniques will be highlighted. Cost is $15.
Small Scale Farming/Homesteading March 11
This workshop will discuss the basics of farming/homesteading as a lifestyle. Topics covered will include: homesteading history, poultry, gardening, beekeeping, farm set-up, large livestock, and becoming self-sufficient. The goal of the workshop is to give participants a path and basic knowledge to a lifestyle of self-sufficiency. Giving a general overview and ideas on where to start a homesteading journey. Cost is $15.
Basic Beekeeping March 18
Learn basic beekeeping skills for backyard beekeeping. Topics covered will include: options for where to purchase supplies, how to set up a hive, where to set up a hive and basic bee care. This session will be for those new to beekeeping or those thinking of becoming beekeepers to help them decide if beekeeping is right for them. The workshop will be taught by Sonya and Tiffany Jones, of Moonlit Farm, who have 25+ combined years of experiences. Cost is $15.
Paint and Sip (Michigan) March 25
This will be a fun for all ages workshop where we paint and socialize. No painting experience is needed, just a desire to get artsy. The painting for this workshop will be a wood board shaped like Michigan, which will be provided along with paints, and all other supplies. There will be punch available to drink. The workshop will be taught by Tiffany Jones, a local artist. Cost is $30.
Paint and Sip (Bear/Horse) April 1
This will be a fun for all ages workshop where we paint and socialize. No painting experience is needed, just a desire to get artsy. The painting for this workshop will be a wood board shaped like a bear/horse, which will be provided along with paints, and all other supplies. There will be punch available to drink. The workshop will be taught by Tiffany Jones, a local artist. Cost is $30.
All workshops begin at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the USDA Service Center located at 7192 E. 34 (Boon) Road in Cadillac. Give us a call at (231) 775-7681, ext. 3. Please register at least two days in advance so we can provide high-quality workshops.
Tiffany Jones is the District Manager at the Wexford Conservation District. For more information about our workshops or anything related to conservation, contact Tiffany. She can be reached at (231) 775-5458 ext. 3, by email at wexford@macd.org, or stop by the office located at the USDA Service Center 7192 E. 34 Rd. (Boon Road) in Cadillac.
