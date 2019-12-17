As a beekeeper a common question I get asked this time of year is; how do the honey bees survive the winter? The answer is we must winterize our hive. Unlike other pollinations, like bumblebees, honey bees do not hibernate. They work all winter long to stay alive and warm.
Feeding
Feeding starts after the last honey is taken off, before the bees start to consume it. This will happen after the plants stop providing enough nectar and pollen, which is usual around late August to early September. Once the honey is taken off, empty winter supers are put on, for the bees to store their syrup. I like to keep winter supers separate from honey supers; I do not want the winter feed in the honey for humans. Feed can come in a few forms, a 1:1 or 2:1 ratio of sugar-water solution is a very common way to feed honey bees. But corn syrup is also used regularly.
Feeders come in a wide range of options, including frame feeder, ten frame box feeders, and buckets. A frame feeder can be put in a hive body next to frames, no extra box is needed. But the downside is these feeders need to be filled more often and can only hold up to three quarts. They are not the best for fall feeding. Ten frame feeders cost more but are a great option, and come in different styles depending on what the beekeeper likes. They are placed on top part of the hive above the empty winter super. A DIY type of feeder would be to use an empty bucket that sets on top of the empty frames and an empty box will fit around. This bucket could be a cut off five-gallon pail. No matter what type of feeder the beekeeper uses it is important to make sure the bees cannot drown. So many of the feeders come with floats or screens to keep them from drowning. When using a bucket, sticks can be placed in the feed to keep the bees out of the syrup.
How much feed is enough? Well, it depends on where you live, but here in Michigan winter can be particularly cold. So, a hive could eat 50 to 90 pounds of honey over the winter. I like to feed until the brood chamber and one medium super are full. This would typically give the hive 90-plus pounds of honey to feed on.
Mites
Treating for mites needs to be done before winter and after the last honey is taken off. Mites can cause the hive to die over the winter. There are many ways to treat for mites and each beekeeper works hard to find what works best for them. This fall I used oxalic acid vaporization for the first time. Oxalic acid is found naturally in the hive and does not harm the bees. But seem to work good on mites while not contaminate the comb. Hopefully this will continue to be an effective way to treat mites.
Wrapping/Insulation Techniques
Every beekeeper has their own technique to insulate their hives. I like to use black winter wraps, made of a lightweight plastic. These fit over the top of the hive and fold in like a cardboard box under the top lid of the hive. A small piece of wood is placed between the wrap and the outside of the hive bodies. This helps with ventilation and air flow. I also put a piece of foam board between the top cover and the top of the black wrap. A reducer is placed in the bottom opening. This makes the opening smaller to help bees protect against robbers and to keep out some of the cold weather.
Moisture
Moisture buildup is one of the biggest winter killers of honey bees. It can cause mold or water drops to fall on the bee cluster. When winterizing the hive there needs to be good ventilation and air flow to help prevent moisture build up. Making sure the hive has ventilation not only at the bottom but also at the top. I like to sit the hive on a slight slop to help any extra moisture drain out the front. Again, avoiding moisture build up is one of the things each beekeeper does different and must find what works best for their bees.
How the bees prepare for winter
The hive itself will prepare for winter by performing many tasks. The first is to store the feed in the hive, to make sure there is plenty to eat over winter. Next, the worker bees (females) will kick the drones (males) out of the hive. The drones have no purpose in the winter and eat too much to stay in the hive. Once winter comes the worker bees will cluster around the queen with one joined purpose to keep her alive and warm. They will flutter their wings in a close cluster, with the optimal core temperature of the cluster being 95 degrees F. At the beginning of winter, the bees will start at the bottom of the hive and eat their way to the top. The hive should never be open on frigid days. On warm, sunny days the bees will make their way out of the hive to stretch their wings.
Honey bees are important pollinators and winter can be a hard on them. So, as beekeepers do our best to winterize our hives, we are also looking for the best way to keep our bees alive and healthy.
Tiffany Jones is the District Manager at the Wexford Conservation District. For more information about honey bees or anything related to conservation, contact Tiffany. She can be reached at (231) 775-5458 ext. 3, by email at wexford@macd.org, or stop by the office located at the USDA Service Center 7192 E. 34 Road (Boon Road) in Cadillac.
