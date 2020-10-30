MANTON — Wreaths Across America is an organization dedicated to placing wreaths on the graves of our veterans throughout the world. Each December, people gather to remember, honor and teach. For the past several years, a ceremony honoring our veterans was held at Manton Consolidated Schools with wreath placement at the Liberty Township Cemetery following.
Unfortunately, this year due to our pandemic social constraints, there will be no ceremony. Wreaths may be purchased at donate.wreathsacrossamerica.org and placed at your convenience however the National Wreaths Across America placement date is Saturday, December 19, 2020.
A moment of silence will be observed at noon sharp prior to placement. Please consider sponsoring a wreath in remembrance of a veteran.
