Young cadet rises through the ranks

LAKE CITY — As an 8th grader, Navy League Cadet Corps Petty Officer First Class H. Fisher of Lake City has received a promotion to Ships Leading Petty Officer.
Fisher, a student at Northern Michigan Christian School, is a cadet with the Michigan Mountaineers Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps and has been a League Cadet for the past three years.
The rank of SLPO is the highest rank one can receive as an NLCC Cadet before becoming a Sea Cadet at age 14.
During his time with the unit, Fisher has earned multiple awards such as Navy League of the United States Youth Ribbon for Unit League Cadet of the year, commendation ribbon for Regional League Cadet of the year, a community service ribbon for his time volunteering with the Northern Michigan Defense Force providing security at events and helping at the Norther Michigan Veterans Expo in Cadillac.
As a League Cadet, Fisher has also completed League Orientation (boot camp), Ceremonial/Honor Guard training and Joint Special Operations Command training. His unit training has included; laser pistol, scuba diving, search and rescue, first aid, CPR training and Sea Perch Underwater robotics.
Fisher's next step is to transfer into the older Sea Cadet unit and begin a new series of training including spending 10 days at the Great Lake Naval Academy for boot camp.
