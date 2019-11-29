Youth cooking up life skills in Manton

MANTON — Youth will learn a variety of life skills through cooking and baking at a new club forming in Manton. The 4-H Manton Cooking and Baking Club, led by volunteer Laura Hartson, will met for the first time on Tuesday, December 3, at Manton High School.
“In raising my own children I find baking and cooking with them bring so much joy,‘ Hartson said. “It’s a practical skill they will take with them to their own family someday. I love that it incorporates math and science. The kids learn about making a list, collecting ingredients, and costs of goods. Then they get a finished product to share. Many lessons are learned through the art of food.‘
At the first meeting, youth will discuss and decide which recipes they want to follow at the remaining meetings in December and January. The Michigan 4-H model is for youth to learn by doing. Youth ages 5-19 will have the opportunity to learn math, science, and food safety by following recipes from start to finish with direction from volunteer leaders.
“Cooking and baking require a lot of skills we may not think about,‘ said Wexford County 4-H Program Coordinator Brandie Sigler. “From using fractions to understanding why an ingredient is important, youth will learn without realizing. That is what 4-H is all about. We disguise learning with fun activities.‘
Pre-registration is encouraged. Youth interested in participating in this or other 4-H clubs and programs should contact the Wexford County Michigan State University Extension office at 231-779-9480.
