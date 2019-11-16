Youth elected to Wexford 4-H Leaders Council

CADILLAC — On Tuesday, November 5, the Wexford County 4-H Leaders Council met for its monthly meeting. As planned, elections were held for its board. Jill Benson will remain acting president. Janet Dunlap was elected secretary. Tabitha Fessler, age 14, was elected vice president.
“I think it is important for youth to be represented on the board,‘ Fessler said. “It is a great learning experience for me personally.‘
Fessler enjoys event planning and shared ideas to promote 4-H clubs in local schools. She’s also gearing up to help create community service opportunities for 4-H members.
The Wexford County 4-H Leaders Council serves as an advisory and regulatory board for the county’s 4-H program. The volunteer board provides oversight of the organization’s public funds, sets policies, and works with staff to determine the direction of the program.
Youth are encouraged to seek out and hold leadership positions in 4-H clubs and on 4-H councils. Michigan 4-H, a Michigan State University Extension program, provides youth with a variety of training, education, and opportunities to develop their leadership skills. In addition to serving in local leadership roles in 4-H clubs and advisory councils, MSU Extension offers multiple workshops and camps each year, located in places such as the Kettunen Center in Tustin and on the campus of Michigan State University.
Youth interested in participating in future 4-H clubs and programs should contact the Wexford County Michigan State University Extension office at 231-779-9480. To learn more about other 4-H programs offered locally, visit https://www.canr.msu.edu/wexford/wexford_county_4_h/upcoming-events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.