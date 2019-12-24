CADILLAC — The area youth group “We Are Called‘ helped feed more than 250 people and gave away over 100 Desire of Ages at Project Christmas in Cadillac on Dec. 7.
We Are Called, founded in 2017, has been doing this for more than a year now. It all started when the Youth Sabbath School class (a church service similar to Sunday School) saw the needs of the homeless community. So, in late 2017 through mid-2018, WAC gave away over 150 backpacks filled with necessities, complete with a Bible.
After several months, the youth group became aware of the needs of their own community. “We would drop off backpacks at the shelters at Christmas time along with other Christmas gifts. We were also helping people on the verge of homelessness.‘ said Brenda Nelson, co-sponsor of WAC. They started serving a hot meal at the local public library along with giving away warm clothes and toiletries. “We would serve approximately 65 people each month. It was something they looked forward to.‘
After a period of time however, the library told WAC that they could not continue serving the meals at the library. They tried several options,
This is when they found a loophole; a blessing in disguise. The State and Health Department does not regulate the use of food trailers. Because of this, in mid 2019, WAC purchased a used food trailer in mint condition. This allowed them to go anywhere and serve a warm meal of Spaghetti, rolls, hot chocolate and cookies to others, along with giving them some warm clothes.
If you want to find out more information, contact the Cadillac Seventh-day Adventist Church by calling 231-775-9545 or by emailing info@cadillacsdachurch.org.
