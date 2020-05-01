CADILLAC — One of the Big Three sent a convoy to deliver personal protective equipment to Munson Healthcare's facility in Traverse City. The CEO of TC-based manufacturing business worked connections in China to get PPE to Munson.
Those are some examples of recent support the business community has given to the health care system in Northern Michigan, according to Munson Healthcare news release Thursday.
General Motors recently built and delivered face shields to Munson, while Skilled Manufacturing, Inc. "helped secure 200,000 surgical masks along with a large quantity of surgical gloves that have already arrived at MHC’s Northern Michigan Supply Alliance (NMSA) warehouse in Traverse City. An equal quantity of masks is still on the way," Munson announced Thursday.
“I spend about 120 days a year in China and everything there is about relationships,‘ said Dodd Russell, CEO Skilled Manufacturing, Inc. “I grew up in Traverse City, I’ve raised my kids here, and one of my team members is married to a nurse who works in the COVID-19 unit at Munson Medical Center. I told my team in Shanghai that we’ve got to have this stuff, it’s for my town.‘
Demand for PPE is currently up to five times that of available supply as a result of the disruption to the global supply chain created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Munson said.
“These supplies are essential to the safety of our employees and community and finding them has been a huge challenge,‘ said Ed Ness, CEO of Munson Healthcare. “We are grateful to Dodd for the long hours he spent securing these supplies and to all of those in the community who have stepped up to support our healthcare team.‘
