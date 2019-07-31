CADILLAC — No, that's not a mirage on the horizon.
Fiber optic internet is coming to parts of Northern Michigan some experts have described as "broadband deserts."
The Federal Communications Commission recently announced it has awarded more than $12.9 million to Crystal Automation Systems, also known as Casair, to expand broadband to areas of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties.
Nationwide, an auction last fall allocated $1.4 billion to expand broadband to more than 700,000 unserved rural homes and small businesses over the next 10 years.
In Michigan, 21 counties received $32.8 million, with Osceola County receiving more than any other county — $8.3 million.
Casair representative Steven Meinhardt said they've wanted to expand in this part of Michigan for some time but it didn't make sense on a business level because they just weren't enough customers, which is why they needed the subsidy.
He said Casair was in a position to build out the fastest broadband — 100 megabits download and 20 megabits upload — at reasonable rates for customers due to their existing infrastructure in the area, which is why they were chosen over other companies to receive the funding.
"The areas we are funded to cover have little to no internet access except where Casair has already deployed service," Meinhardt said. "The FCC originally offered the (incumbent local exchange carriers) of AT&T and Frontier CAF funding to offer only 10 Mbps but they turned the money down and that opened the door for others. Having built out a portion of the area already, some of homes may already have subscribed to our standard 1-10 Mbps offering but will eventually have access to up to 100 Mbps of access on wireless and 1,000 Mbps on fiber."
The FCC funding will enable them to upgrade equipment and add approximately 10 more tower sites and approximately 145 miles of fiber optics in Osceola, which will have nearly 100% broadband availability once the project is complete.
In Wexford County, which received $397,655, Casair will initially expand coverage into the southeast corner covering Cherry Grove and Clam Lake Townships with a hybrid wireless and fiber system.
Casair received $593,630 for Missaukee County, which they will use to expand coverage into the southwest corner covering Richland, Riverside Townships including McBain.
In both counties, Casair has the benefit of having FCC high-powered licensed band spectrum that covers the entire county that will allow them to later expand to more areas as demand dictates, Meinhardt said.
The FCC awarded Casair $3.5 million for work in Lake County, which has less broadband coverage than any county in the area.
"We are just now finishing up our 18-mile fiber build to Baldwin and will expand our hybrid fiber and wireless system covering most of the east half of the county," Meinhardt said. "The government agencies have been very accommodating to our needs which is enabling us to roll out quicker and utilize more fiber."
Meinhardt said Casair is required to be 40% complete within three years and 100% complete within six years.
However, since Casair had already started on the project, they currently have 58% of the area covered but still need to upgrade existing infrastructure and add equipment for capacity.
"We expect to initially have wireless coverage with higher speeds available to most within two years and the fiber to towers to increase capacity will be ongoing to meet capacity needs as homes are continually added to the system," Meinhardt said.
In 2016, the FCC set minimum internet standards at 25 Mbps download and three Mbps upload speed.
In Michigan, 98.6% of the state’s urban areas had access to fixed internet that met that standard, compared to only 73.1% of rural areas, according to the FCC’s 2019 Broadband Deployment Report.
In local counties, far fewer people have access to internet that meets the FCC’s standard.
In Wexford, it was 64.8%; in Osceola, it was 28.1% and in Missaukee it was 25.5%. In Lake County, not even 5% met the standard.
“We have broadband deserts in this country," Federal Communications Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said. “We have places where networks do not reach and where digital opportunity is hard to find."
The state of Michigan recently announced it would be awarding grant dollars to help companies expand broadband, similar to the FCC program, through the Connecting Michigan Communities Grant Program.
Meinhardt said they intend to apply for some of this funding, which would help them build out much quicker.
During the buildout period, people can expect to see crews upgrading equipment on existing tower locations. Then new tower locations will be added.
"Fiber takes longer so we start installation of fiber to the tower for added backhaul capacity and also to unload customers from wireless," Meinhardt said. "The fiber route will not just be tower to tower, fiber will be routed past health care, government, businesses areas, industrial parks and population centers."
