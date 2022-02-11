MANTON — It appears one of the primary sticking points in a proposed deal between the city of Manton and True North gas station may be resolved.
True North last year approached the city with an offer to donate $200,000 toward construction of the Manton library in exchange for land across the street from their current gas station to be used as the future site of a new station. If approved, True North has agreed to clean up existing contamination on their property, which will in turn be used as the future site of the library.
A split commission last August voted to form a committee tasked with advancing land swap negotiations with True North but commissioners Rebecca Middleton, Marcie Wilson and Lisa Gillett expressed concern about the city not finding out the extent of contamination through a phase II environmental assessment of the property, which was the recommendation of city attorney Thomas Grier and the company that conducted the first assessment, Otwell Mawby, P.C.
Recently, Manton Mayor Sam Cronkhite said True North paid for the Phase II assessment to be done.
While those assessment results have not yet been shared with the public, Cronkhite said True North President/CEO Mark Lyden has indicated that initial numbers look “very positive.”
“They’re really not worried about anything in the ground there,” said Cronkhite. “He’s still very excited about the project, and I’m also very positive and excited about this project, for the citizens of Manton.”
Lyden said during a previous commission meeting that True North intended to clean up all contamination on the property, regardless of cost.
Cronkhite said contingent on commission approval of a letter of intent between the city and True North, they’d like to start the project soon and finish by the end of the year. Cronkhite said Grier is the process of drafting a letter of intent to present to the commission at a future meeting.
