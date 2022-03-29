CADILLAC — It won’t be long before the streets, waterways and campgrounds of Cadillac will be filled with locals and visitors looking for summer fun. For employers, the flood of customers means hiring additional seasonal staff, but competitive wages have made it difficult to do.
Recruitment of seasonal employees begins early at Mitchell State Park. In early January, Cadillac District Account Tech Brenda Tylkas reaches out to employees who worked for the park last season to see if they’ll be returning. Once she has an idea of what their seasonal retention looks like, she opens up applications to fill in the gaps.
College students are the park’s main demographic for seasonal employees, and Tylkas said they often keep coming back, but she’s losing quite a few this summer.
“We’re at the point where some of the college students have reached their internship years,” she said. “So we’re losing about five or six college students that usually come back that will not be coming back this year.”
With an average seasonal staff of 17 people, the loss will likely set the park back, because it means losing out on a majority of their experienced crew. Tylkas said the retirees and students she recruits this year can be trained and put through the system to gain experience and hopefully return next year. As of right now, she has nine returning staff members, leaving about eight open positions.
There are a few months left before tourism is in full swing, and Tylkas is confident that most of the positions can be filled.
“Applications, of course, are coming in slower than they usually do,” she said. “But I do see that, hopefully, we’ll be at least 80 to 90% staffed when Memorial Day weekend comes around.”
One of the more prominent struggles the park faces for hiring is competitive wages offered by other businesses in the area. Tylkas said the state parks and recreation division can’t match their pay rate, which can turn away potential hires. Additionally, she said the lack of short-term lodging has also become an issue.
“If they’re not from the area, and they don’t have housing or a way to stay up here, it’s difficult to get people that might be interested in working for the parks to come and work,” she said.
Trying to compete with fast food establishments, sometimes offering $15 an hour or more, has been an obstacle for Eldorado Golf Course General Manager Don Smith. Although his staff has the opportunity to make tips, he’s not sure how Eldorado compares when it comes to hourly wage.
“Our staff works off tips, so they do pretty good,” he said. “But on the front end, on paper, when they see, trying to just gauge all their options, I’m not sure where we fit in to some of these places, and what they’re offering for employees.”
Last year, COVID-19 had greatly increased the number of golfers out on the course, but put a dent in staffing. Smith said the employees he did have were working twice as hard, along with having to pick up the slack himself.
This season, he’s confident they’ll have a full staff, but a lack of desire to work has still continued.
Whether the reason is diminished work ethic or a remaining fear of uncertainty from the pandemic, Smith said he does his best to promote Eldorado’s fun and positive work environment in hopes of pulling in more seasonal workers.
“I do try to, as far as any employment package, to kind of talk about the other perks of working here,” Smith said. “We have a lot of fun in what we do. We’re in the business of selling fun, ... but trying to find those people, it’s tricky.”
Above all else, Smith is trying to find staff members who are enthusiastic about working at the course.
“I don’t just want employees that are going to show up, clock in, clock out and go home,” he said. “No, I need them to buy into what we’re doing and trying to make every golfer’s experience as good as it can be.”
Finding the right kind of person for the job is crucial for the myriad of summer programs hosted by the Cadillac YMCA. Executive Director Mike Kelso said having a professional history of working with the community isn’t always necessary; both an applicant’s personal life and volunteerism can be a proof of experience.
“I wish people were better at presenting that on the front end, we’re often discovering that,” he said. “... if I see maybe anecdotal things that say, hey, well, they have been consistently employed, and I’ve seen them rise up through the ranks in an organization, we’ll call them and kind of ask that over the phone, or have an interview to try to find those other pieces.”
Kelso said the volume of applications coming in does not reflect the quality of those applicants, and it can take some time to sort through and decide who might be a good fit. Even after narrowing down the applicant pool, he said there’s been cases where they simply won’t show up for the interview.
People looking to work through the summer face almost an entire city filled with opportunities for employment, and Kelso said the YMCA has been focused on standing out from the crowd.
“It’s a job-seeker advantage market right now, so we’ve got to just accept that and understand that and try to point out the unique assets that we have to working with our organization to try to increase our applicants,” he said. “But yeah, there isn’t as many as we’d like, and so we’re trying to think creatively on how to market and recruit as the summer gets closer.”
When it comes to wages, Kelso said they were beginning to see more competition pre-COVID, but it’s even more so now. Now, workers are looking for more than experience. They’re looking for sustainable income. As a result, the YMCA has since doubled its pay rate and begun offering $500 signing bonuses.
If someone had asked Kelso four years ago, he said they wouldn’t have even considered it, but as inflation continues to climb in nearly every category, it’s become necessary.
“When I first started in this industry, 15, 20 years ago, the tuition costs for young adults for college was not near where it is now,” Kelso said. “I’d have a lot of applicants say, I just want a fun job and earn a little bit of money, it’s more about the experience. And now it’s, I need to make as much money as possible, because tuition and living expenses are so high.”
Kelso said there could be some gaps in employment this summer, and that it’s always a fear for employers during tourism season, but it motivates staff to get creative and work hard.
