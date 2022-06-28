CADILLAC — A sanitary sewage overflow was reported Sunday by the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority.
According to the notice, a sanitary sewer overflow occurred at a lift station located at 1754 East Lake Mitchell Drive.
The overflow was caused from a component failure and material was discharged in the surrounding area and swamp.
“To our knowledge there is no health and safety concerns from this event,” according to the LMSA notice.
CADILLAC — A Traverse City woman faced a methamphetamine-related offense and multiple driving-related misdemeanors during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Nicole Leigh Wright was charged with possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied, second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security and unlawful use of a licenses plate, registration or title for her connection with an incident on Aug. 4, 2021, in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, enhancing the maximum sentences by 1.5 times.
If convicted of the methamphetamine-related felony, Wright faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $22,500 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Wright is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
MANISTEE — A 32-year-old Copemish woman is in critical condition after she was in a crash Sunday in Manistee County.
Troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to the single-vehicle crash at 5:55 p.m. Sunday on Faylor Road in Manistee County’s Cleon Township, according to a release by police. The initial investigation indicated a Ford Crown Victoria driven by the Copemish woman was traveling east on Faylor Road near Marilla Road when police said the vehicle left the roadway to the right, struck a mailbox and a tree and then overturned.
Police said the Copemish woman was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City in critical condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation and police said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.
