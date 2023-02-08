CADILLAC — The Comstock Park man who was arrested and charged for his alleged part in a check fraud enterprise was recently arraigned in Wexford County 28th Circuit Court.
Nathaniel Wayne Street, 25, entered a not guilty plea to a lone charge of uttering and publishing for his connection with an incident on Dec. 15 in Haring Township. If convicted, Street faces up to 14 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Street is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Dec. 15, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was called to the 4Front Credit Union in Haring Township about an individual attempting to cash a fraudulent $4,915.80 check, according to information provided by the MSP in December. The man, later identified as Street, was in the lobby of the credit union when the trooper arrived and police said the trooper asked him how he got to the credit union.
Street told the trooper he walked from his residence and when asked where his house was, he couldn’t remember, police said. Eventually, police said Street told the trooper he was dropped off at the credit union but he was unsure where the individuals were that brought him. Police said Street told them he was recruited by two men in a silver Kia with a Florida registration plate.
Police said Street had been successful in cashing several checks in the Petoskey area. For his part in the alleged check fraud enterprise, police said Street was provided $700 by the men who recruited him. Police said Street stated he was just trying to make some easy money.
Street was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail. The district court released Street on a personal recognizance bond and that bond was continued by the higher court.
In December, police said Street also is being investigated for similar incidents in Charlevoix, Boyne City, Ellsworth and East Jordan.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said troopers from the Gaylord Post are working the other cases against Street. He also said there were several banks in the post area that were allegedly targeted. The Gaylord Post is still collecting surveillance footage and working with the MSP West Fraud Team to build the case, Carroll said.
