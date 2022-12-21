CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Comstock Park man who thought he was doing a job for some “easy money” could be doing some hard time if he is convicted for his part in a check fraud enterprise.
Nathaniel Wayne Street faced a charge of uttering and publishing for his connection with an incident on Dec. 15 in Haring Township. If convicted, Street faces up to 14 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Street is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Dec. 15, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was called to the 4Front Credit Union in Haring Township about an individual attempting to cash a fraudulent $4,915.80 check, according to a release by police. The man, later identified as Street, was in the lobby of the credit union when the trooper arrived and police said the trooper asked him how he got to the credit union.
Street told the trooper he walked from his residence and when asked where his house was, he couldn’t remember, according to police. Eventually, police said Street told the trooper he was dropped off at the credit union but was unsure where the individuals were that brought him. Police said Street told them he was recruited by two men in a silver Kia with a Florida registration plate.
Police said Street had been successful in cashing several checks in the Petoskey area. For his part in the alleged check fraud enterprise, police said Street was provided $700 by the men who recruited him. Police said Street stated he was just trying to make some easy money.
Street was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his recent arraignment. The court released Street on a personal recognizance bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 3. Police said Street also is being investigated for similar incidents in Charlevoix, Boyne City, Ellsworth and East Jordan.
