CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Comstock Park man was sentenced after he accepted a plea recently in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for his part in a check fraud enterprise case.
Nathaniel Wayne Street was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 84 days credit after he entered a guilty plea in February to attempted uttering and publishing for his connection with an incident on Dec. 15 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, Street had the original charge of uttering and publishing dismissed. In addition to jail time, Street also was ordered to pay $1,358 in fines.
On Dec. 15, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was called to the 4Front Credit Union in Haring Township about an individual attempting to cash a fraudulent $4,915.80 check, according to information provided by the MSP in December. The man, later identified as Street, was in the lobby of the credit union when the trooper arrived and police said the trooper asked him how he got to the credit union.
Street told the trooper he walked from his residence and when asked where his house was, he couldn’t remember, police said. Eventually, police said Street told the trooper he was dropped off at the credit union but he was unsure where the individuals were that brought him. Police said Street told them he was recruited by two men in a silver Kia with a Florida registration plate.
Police said Street had been successful in cashing several checks in the Petoskey area. For his part in the alleged check fraud enterprise, police said Street was provided $700 by the men who recruited him. Police said Street stated he was just trying to make some easy money.
Street was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail. In December, police said Street also was being investigated for similar incidents in Charlevoix, Boyne City, Ellsworth and East Jordan.
