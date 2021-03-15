CADILLAC — Gift cards are not just something loved ones give each other, but also what scammers are using to steal money from people.
An in-depth investigative study by the Better Business Bureau found an increase in reports of scams involving gift cards, with hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over the last few years. The study — Gift Card Payment Scams: BBB Reveals Why Scammers Love Gift Cards — looks at the scope of fraud involving gift cards as a payment method, the way various cards work, the scammers who exploit them, the efforts to combat the scams and the steps that the industry can take.
According to the study, payment by gift card is a common thread among many scams that have been the subject of previous BBB studies, including government impersonators, business email compromise frauds, tech support frauds, romance scams, fake check scams, prize/sweepstakes scams and online sales of nonexistent vehicles.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll said there has been an uptick in these types of scams and a new take on the gift card scam recently was discovered.
Last month, Carroll said the Houghton Lake MSP Post received two reports of victims contacted by con artists advising a subscription was going to be renewed for a few hundred dollars. Most scams involve obtaining a victim’s personal information under false pretenses or gaining access to their computer or bank information. The scammer usually portrays a sense of urgency, pretending to be an official of a legitimate organization to fool a victim into providing personal information
The use of subscription is a new twist, Carroll said.
When the victim advises they have no subscription or do not want to renew the subscription, the caller tells them they will walk them through canceling the subscription. The suspect then gets access to the victim’s computer by sending them a link to click on and fill out. The suspect now has access to the victim’s computer.
One of the victims was told they were supposed to get a refund of $600 and that they were accidentally refunded $6,000 instead, according to Carroll. The suspect requested gift cards to refund them the difference. One victim reported sending $4,000 in gift cards.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor and Undersheriff Rick Doehring both said a gift card scam hasn’t been reported to the sheriff’s office but remind residents that if someone is asking for gift cards for payment it is a scam. They also said no legitimate agency is going to ask for payment by gift card but scammers like them because they are untraceable.
Available data suggest that gift card payment scams are growing fast. The losses reported to BBB Scam Tracker for this payment type nearly tripled between 2017 and 2020, with a median loss of $700 in 2020; consumers over 65 were more likely to lose money than younger consumers.
Typically when gift cards are requested as payment in scams, the scammer instructs the consumer to buy a gift card — or several — and either read the numbers on the back over the phone or send a photo of the numbers on the back. If victims ask questions about why gift cards are being used for payment, scammers invent a plausible excuse, such as that the government has recently entered a contract with a gift card company to handle transactions.
The scammer might promise to reimburse the consumer later or may send a check in advance for the consumer to deposit. In reality, the funds do not materialize or the check is invalid, and the consumer has lost the funds forever. Gift cards cannot be tracked easily and do not carry the same legal protections as credit or debit cards, making them an attractive option for scammers.
The BBB said red flags that something is likely a scam include government agencies requesting payment through gift cards and statements that buying gift cards is a safe way to make a payment.
“Scammers will continually seek new and inventive ways to prey on hardworking people, and gift cards provide them with an easy tool they can use to take advantage of unsuspecting victims,‘ Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My office works closely with other agencies like the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan to raise awareness of deceptive ploys like gift card scams so that people are aware of the tricks these bad actors may use. I encourage anyone who suspects they are the subject of a scam to report it to my office so that we can follow-up accordingly and take legal action if warranted.‘
To see the BBB’s full study go to www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/23734-bbb-investigation-gift-card-scams-why-do-scammers-love-gift-cards.
