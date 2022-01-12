CADILLAC — It seems that 2022 could be full of change for Haring Township.
Concerns regarding a shortage in emergency medical staff were discussed, along with the possibility of a website update and an encouragement to install carbon monoxide detectors.
Both a monthly and yearly report were given by Haring Township Fire Chief Duane Alworden at Monday night’s board meeting.
In terms of the monthly report, December was noted as the department’s second busiest month of 2021 with 20 runs, averaging four and a half firefighters for each call.
One of those calls was a response to a smell of carbon monoxide. Although there did not appear to be any issues in this particular case, Township Supervisor Bob Scarbrough spoke up on the importance of having a carbon monoxide detector in homes and businesses.
“Anybody who doesn’t have a carbon monoxide alerter in their home should get one,” he said. “Definitely get one, because they do save lives.”
Citing a recent check made to a local home where the detector was almost 15 years old and needed to be replaced, Alworden seconded this recommendation.
An inspection was completed at the combined businesses of Skeggox Axe Throwing and Let’s Roll With It ice cream shop. No issues were found, and Alworden shared that it “seems to be busy down there.”
For the yearly report, 2021 turned out to be a record year for the fire department with 162 runs, which is about one run every two days. Of those runs, 51 were car accidents. These numbers became a point of concern for Alworden when assessing the number of EMTs available for the township. To remedy this issue, he has elected to have some of his staff medically trained as a precaution.
On several occasions over the year, the department had to wait for ambulances out of Osceola County, and as a result were required to provide their own medical assistance. Alworden said it was very little medical assistance, but it exposed a need for some training.
“A lot of it is because of how many county ambulances are coming in and MMR being short-staffed themselves, so it’s a trickle-down effect,” he said. “Everybody’s feeling it.”
The department will also be applying for a recently announced $5 million state grant program for training and recruitment of first responders.
Next on the meeting agenda was a facilities management report, which included a statement that the township will be scheduling a date to smoke test water lines.
After reports were completed, the board received a presentation from Brooks Elite Contracting (BEC) on how the township could redevelop its website using their services. Outlined in the presentation was the opportunity to make meeting minutes and other documentation more easily accessible for community members. Redevelopment could also include a mobile friendly website and electronic bill pay for utilities.
The board expressed their receptiveness to these ideas and plans to look over previous BEC work samples to aid in their decision.
Currently, the Haring Township Board meets the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m.
