LAKE CITY — Getting a school ready for reopening during a pandemic costs a lot of money.
All told, Lake City Area Schools Superintendent Kim Blaszak estimates they'll spend between $800,000 and $1 million making the district safe for students, staff and visitors in the era of COVID-19.
Hiring additional custodial staff, training teachers over the summer how to instruct their classes virtually, purchasing new technology and software to facilitate online learning and collaborative learning between classrooms, purchasing multiple hand sanitation stations to place around the district, stockpiling disposable masks and other personal protective equipment, and purchasing state-of-the-art "atomizers" for use by staff to clean surfaces are just a few of the expenses they've had to cover in the last couple months, Blaszak said.
While costs are adding up for area districts, several waves of funding assistance have been distributed by the federal government, with the state of Michigan establishing guidelines on how districts can use this money.
Blaszak said the amount each district receives is based on student population, percentage of at-risk students, and other factors.
At Lake City, for example, Blaszak said there are four separate funds from which they can potentially cover COVID-19 costs: $297,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act assistance; around $420,000 in Coronavirus Relief funds released by the state earlier this month; $85,000 from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief fund; and another $14,000 from the District COVID Costs fund.
Blaszak said they've been given adequate guidance on how the money in the three smaller pools can be spent but the largest pool of $420,000 remains a mystery.
Unlike the other pools of money, which have descriptions provided by the state and available for review online, a message on the page for the Coronavirus Relief fund currently says the following, "Placeholder — document will be updated with full guidance soon."
Why does it matter that school officials don't yet know how this money can be used?
Not knowing how this money can be spent creates a host of challenges, Blaszak said, especially at a time when it's uncertain whether or not the state will be cutting districts' per pupil foundation allowance (more on that later).
For the time being, Lake City and other school districts are covering the costs related to COVID-19 using general fund money, with the intention of keeping track of these expenses and reimbursing themselves later when they have a better understanding how all the money can be used.
"The devil's in the details," said Len Morrow, superintendent of Manton Consolidated Schools. "As an example, we spent our entire maintenance budget (which was set up pre-COVID) in nine days. We have a pretty good idea we'll be able to offset 100% of our additional costs with the federal assistance, so we're purchasing things as we need them. But we still don't know what is what."
Blaszak said not knowing how money in the largest fund pool can be used makes it difficult for them to plan.
To play it safe, Blaszak said they're only spending money on things they're certain will be covered, while other things will have to wait until they have further clarity ... but time is running out, as districts only have until Dec. 30 to spend what they've been allocated from coronavirus relief funds.
The one thing that districts are fairly certain will be covered by the federal funds is personal protective equipment but even buying these items has become complicated.
"Some of that stuff is getting hard to procure," said Dave Cox, superintendent of the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District. "At the beginning of the pandemic, it was really hard to find, then the supply caught up with the demand. Now there's a mad rush again."
Blaszak said one of the expenses she predicts will increase significantly in coming months is salaries for social workers.
Cox said many kids will be returning to school with trauma as a result of chaotic and/or abusive situations at home. This likely will be exacerbated by the extended summer brought about by the COVID-19 shutdown.
Katrina Bontekoe, director of business services for the ISD, said districts are holding off on hiring positions such as social workers because of the uncertainties in how the federal assistance can be spent. Also, if the money has to be spent by December, will the rest of that new employee's salary beyond December have to be covered solely by the district? Given the uncertainty in their funding for this year, Bontekoe said districts are unsure if they can afford to cover that cost.
Bontekoe said districts have been put in a position where they're spending money on things they absolutely need and hoping it eventually will be covered by the federal assistance. This creates a lot of anxiety and makes it very difficult to make decisions about hiring, layoffs, major purchases and other financial issues.
Adding to the anxiety is the mountain of paperwork that districts will have to submit for each purchase they make — something that takes a lot of time, which they don't have at the moment.
"December isn't far enough away for me," Bontekoe said. "No one is going to be ready to try to sit down and dot their i's and cross their t's while schools are reopening."
Considering these are federal funds, Bontekoe said they could be subject to more scrutiny than usual during the annual financial audit.
"Districts need to be confident they understand the guidelines," Bontekoe said.
Blaszak said prior to the revenue estimating conference earlier this week, the state was preparing to cut districts' per pupil foundation allowance significantly. In Lake City, Blaszak said it would have dropped their state assistance by $200,000.
According to an Associated Press report, in May, experts projected Michigan would take in $6.3 billion less than expected over 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 due to pandemic. Now the combined shortfall is projected to be $3.4 billion over those years.
With the outlook now a bit more positive, Blaszak said it's possible the state won't cut the foundation allowance by as much as they were planning.
If they go ahead with the cuts, however, Blaszak said it will become even more important to have clarification on how the federal funds can be used, since many districts may be interested in covering their foundation allowance loss with those funds.
Christopher May, financial specialist at the Michigan Department of Education Office of Financial Management, said they're entering the final stage of establishing guidance on the Coronavirus Relief funding and he expects they'll release those details in coming days, possibly by today or early next week.
May said they ran into delays in releasing the guidance as a result of questions that were asked about whether or not the funding would cover indirect or administrative costs, which it won't.
While May couldn't say exactly when the new guidance would be issued, he expects it will closely mirror the guidance that's already been issued for the first, smaller CARES Act assistance block.
May acknowledged that this funding comes with quite a bit more reporting requirements than other federal grants. He said any decision to extend the Dec. 30 deadline or make the funds more flexible would have to come from the federal government.
