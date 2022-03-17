CADILLAC — A community member’s concern over PFAS levels was the kick-off to Haring Township’s board meeting Monday evening.
When Supervisor Bob Scarbrough opened the floor for public comment, resident Audrey Wood addressed the board with several questions regarding what’s being done to manage PFAS levels in the township’s water.
Scarbrough said there is municipal water available at Baker College that can be run up near the Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center, where Wood lives with her four children. Currently, the board said they’re working with their water treatment plant, Infrastructure Alternatives, as well as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to find a solution and secure safe water for residents.
“We’ve all been involved and had some meetings with EGLE, and we’re trying our best to figure out the best way to do that and to extend that out there,” Scarbrough said. “The Career Tech Center hasn’t gotten back with us or anything. It’s still being worked out, but we have been addressing concerns.”
Funding has been the main obstacle for the board, according to Scarbrough, who told Wood that the board is waiting for direction from EGLE on what to do next. He also recommended that Wood have her water filter tested to ensure that it’s working properly.
The township has been testing its water on a quarterly basis since about 2018, and the most recent sample determined PFAS numbers are below action level.
Before being seated, Wood shared her fears related to the fact that she had been drinking only the city’s water through the entirety of her most recent pregnancy.
“Fresh water is not a luxury,” Scarbrough replied. “Everyone should have it, one way or another.”
After closing public comment, the board moved on to discuss the application of a recent bill passed by the state Senate, which would require lighting and video surveillance for ballot drop boxes.
Zoning Administrator Mike Green then delivered his report to the board, citing some ongoing storm drain issues at the nearby Wesco gas station. An engineer is helping to correct the issues, and will be providing zoning a review in the near future.
February was a fairly busy month for the Haring Township Fire Department, according to Chief Duane Alworden, with five accidents, one vehicle fire and five fire alarms. Additionally, the department conducted two environmental assessments and two fire reports.
Infrastructure reiterated the recent result of PFAS testing, which showed numbers to be below action level.
Township resident Erik Olson was appointed to the board once again, having left after serving through a previous term. With that appointment, Olson was removed from the planning commission and was appointed to the finance committee.
For the remainder of the meeting, the board discussed the possibility of replacing the sign outside the township hall, as well as adding introducing township ordinance 121 to next month’s agenda.
