CADILLAC — Most people can think of roads and streets that are in bad shape, particularly if they have to drive over them on a regular basis.
But to get a more comprehensive idea of the condition of roadway infrastructure in a given region, a more methodical approach is necessary.
Enter the Pavement Surface Evaluation Rating (PASER), which recently was conducted in this area, revealing a mix bag of road conditions: 30% of the region’s federal-aid-eligible roads are in good condition, 35% of the roads are in fair condition, and 35% are in poor condition.
The evaluation was conducted last year by staff from county road commissions, the Michigan Department of Transportation, and Networks Northwest.
According to a Networks Northwest report, evaluators drove on over 2,500 miles of federal-aid-eligible roads in the 10-county region, which is comprised of Wexford, Missaukee, Manistee, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet and Leelanau counties.
Federal-aid-eligible roads are defined as highways on the federal-aid highway system and all other public roads not classified as local roads or rural minor collectors.
The PASER system is a visual method for evaluating the condition of roads and rating them on a 1 to 10 linear scale with 1 being poor and 10 excellent. The Transportation Asset Management Council groups the 1-10 rating scale into three categories: 1-4 is poor, 5-7 is fair, and 8-10 is good.
Good ratings are typically newly constructed or recently sealed coated roads that require only routine maintenance such as street sweeping, drainage clearing, shoulder grading, and crack sealing. Roads with a fair rating can be managed with preventive maintenance measures that address pavement problems before structural integrity is severely impacted. Doing so protects the pavement structure, slows deterioration and corrects pavement surface deficiencies. Poorly rated roads require structural improvements like resurfacing or major reconstruction. Alligator cracking and road rutting are common examples of the roads structure failing.
Connie Boice, engineer for the city of Cadillac and certified PASER evaluator, provided some context on how to view the PASER ratings: she said a newly reconstructed road is rated a 10. The following year, the same road is automatically rated a 9, and as soon as any cracks appear, it is rated a 7. If the cracks are sealed, the rating becomes an 8, however if it has potholes in it that are patched, it’s a 2. Should the pothole patching come out, then the road is rated a 1. Ratings between 3 and 7 depend on the type of cracking. For instance, wheel-path cracking will typically result in a rating of a 4.
In Wexford County, about 51% of roads fell in the “fair” category, while about 29% were rated “poor” and about 20% were rated “good.”
Many of the roads rated poorly in Wexford County are within the city of Cadillac, with some of the worst being parts of Haynes Street, Leeson Avenue, North Boulevard, Whaley Street, Cobb Street, Hobart Street, North Street and Carmel Street.
The majority of poorly rated roads in Wexford County fell on the upper end of the scale — 3 and 4 — rather than the lower end. There were 75.568 lane miles rated 4, 20.663 rated 3, 9.58 rated 2 and zero rated 1.
Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts previously has said that funding road repairs is one of the biggest challenges the city faces.
Due to their cost, road projects comprise more than a third of the city’s capital improvement program project budget, and even with all that money going toward these projects, many deteriorating roadways still are years away from being addressed.
“It continues to get more and more difficult from a funding perspective,” Roberts said. “This is the thing that draws the most attention on this document.”
The city in recent years has taken on some big street improvement projects, including portions of Chestnut, which Roberts in the past has used to illustrate why road repairs are a huge financial challenge.
The city in 2021 replaced a one-mile section of Chestnut Street for around $1 million. When a mile costs $1 million, and with about 60 miles of total roadway in the city to maintain — much of which already is in need of repair or complete replacement — Roberts said the $1.5 million a year they receive from the government to fund these projects doesn’t make much of a dent, especially because this money has to be spread around to streets throughout the city.
“The city’s approach to road construction has been to try and prioritize a full reconstruction on roads that also need underground utility replacement,” said Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia. “This approach allows the watermain, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer to be replaced and improved all during one project, thereby limiting disruption to the neighborhood/area and traffic, but also increasing the longevity of the newly reconstructed road, since tearing it up for underground utility replacement would not be something likely if it is replaced at the same time as the road itself, and underground utilities usually last longer than the road.”
Peccia added that roads that do not require underground utility replacements are candidates for other options short of reconstruction, such as milling and overlays.
Another repair option is chip sealing, although use of this technique is limited.
“Chip Sealing, while perhaps a common practice in outlying areas, is not the most favorable, pavement fix in urban environments such as in Cadillac, where there are drainage structures, manholes, concrete driveways, and lawns all adjacent and/or within the road,” Peccia said.
Chip and fog seal is when an emulsion of asphalt material is sprayed on the road and then covered with loose stone. The stone is then rolled in to embed into the emulsion, loose stone is swept off to the side, and then the pavement lanes are sprayed with a fog seal to further seal the stone.
Peccia said the city looks for roads that are more conducive to receiving chip and fog seal treatments, thin overlays, and other types of preventive maintenance fixes whenever possible, but it would be unlikely to see those solutions used on major roads.
“The spray of the emulsion and the top layer of loose stones generates debris that can clog the infrastructure, leads to complaints from residents, and in areas without heavier traffic volumes, such as side streets, it is harder for the stone to embed into the emulsion properly,” Peccia said.
In Missaukee County, half of the federal-aid roads were rated as “poor,” while about 23% were rated “fair,” and 27% were rated “good.”
Unlike Wexford, which had most of its poor roads concentrated around its largest population center, in Missaukee County, some of the worst roads are in the most rural areas, including stretches of 9 Mile Road, Star City Road, Oilwell Road, and 7 Mile Road. There also were shorter segments of poorly rated road in the city of McBain, along portions of Green Arrow Rte.
The Cadillac News reached out to the Missaukee County Road Commission for comment on this story but did not hear back by press time.
An evaluation of roads in Osceola and Lake counties wasn’t included in the report, since they’re not in the district that Networks Northwest covers.
