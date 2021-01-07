Congressman Moolenaar announces he will not contest Electoral College results

CADILLAC — On Tuesday, 4th District U.S. House of Representatives congressman John Moolenaar issued a statement indicating he would not contest Electoral College results in the presidential election.
"For the past four years, I have worked with President Trump to fight for working families, strengthen the economy, protect the Great Lakes, build a new lock at the Soo Locks, help farmers, and secure aid for the flood victims of our region," Moolenaar says in the statement. "The president has been a tremendous advocate for the working people of Michigan and I campaigned with him multiple times in Michigan last fall.
"It has always been up to the states and the state legislatures to run their elections and I have strong concerns about what happened in November, especially with rushed changes regarding mail-in voting applications and the voter ID laws. The work to make our elections fair will continue in the weeks and months ahead, and I will be fighting to make sure the concerns of the citizens are addressed.
"The Constitution and the rule of law have been the foundation of our democratic republic for more than 230 years. Article II, Section I of the Constitution is very clear about how the president is elected and it is up to the states to choose their electors, have them vote in the Electoral College, and send the results to Congress.
"When the results arrive in Congress, the Constitution says the certificates from the states shall be opened 'and the votes shall then be counted.' There is no other role for Congress to play in this process and the Constitution does not allow for Congress to insert its own electors for any state.
"Our state legislature has not contested Michigan’s Electoral College results, and none of the other state legislatures have called for their own results to be contested. I have sworn an oath to defend the Constitution. I will uphold that oath and accept the electoral results sent to Congress by the states of our republic."
The press release goes on to cite specific language within the U.S Constitution as the basis for Moolenaar's decision not to contest the results. In particular, the release highlights this portion of the Constitution: "The President of the Senate shall, in the Presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the Certificates, and the Votes shall then be counted."
On Wednesday, when pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the Capitol building, forcing the evacuation of lawmakers, Moolenaar released another statement indicating that he was safe.
“Today’s violent and disgraceful demonstrations at the Capitol have no place in our society," Moolenaar said. "The protesters who breached the Capitol today violated the rule of law and brought violence to a place where we have gathered for centuries to peacefully debate the issues facing our nation. This was a direct attack on the free society we are blessed to live in and all those who participated in unlawful activities should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
"I am thankful for the members of law enforcement who are doing everything they can to protect the Capitol and I ask all Americans to pray for peace in our country."
