CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Land Conservancy has been awarded a $109,400 grant to help fund a fishery habitat restoration project on Stone Ledge Lake.
The non-profit is one of 12 organizations from across the state that has been awarded the grant by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
“It’s been an unnatural situation for a while, and we’re about, you know, organizationally, part of our mission is to preserve and support the natural environment in whatever way we can,” said Executive Director Chris Gentry.
The Cadillac Area Land Conservancy began in 1995 and protects 2,500 acres in Missaukee, Osceola, Wexford and northern Lake and Mason counties in northern Michigan.
The first part of the grant is going toward removing an earthen dam built by the former owner on Stone Ledge Lake that separates the mainland and the island. That separation eliminates fishery reproduction and spawning habitats, so pulling it out will allow water access between the two bodies. This will expand the spawning capacity for several species, especially northern pike.
By removing the dam, it removes pedestrian access to the island. The second part of the grant will be toward building a bridge or walkway that allows water and fish to go under.
“We’ve had a property that we had opportunity to improve in such a way that it would restore a historic connection between lakes and wetlands, and just made logical sense,” said Gentry. “Emotionally it’s kind of cool too, because so many people in the area have known that lake and fish that lake, and it just was a nice way to partner with the DNR to make it happen so, we’re pretty jazzed about it.”
The land conservancy plans to announce and celebrate the grant with a summer picnic on Saturday, June 4. Community members are invited to come out for a work bee project and lunch at the Carl T. Johnson Preserve.
Gentry said boxed lunches will be distributed around noon, but the work bee project begins at 9 a.m. Those who participate in the morning will have a few different cleanup tasks to choose from like trimming trails, laying a new trail and helping to remove invasive species.
Over the last few years, COVID has made it difficult to stay consistent with cleanup efforts and maintenance of local preserves. The pandemic also put a stop to any community gatherings, but now that people are more comfortable, Gentry said they wanted to get back in the habit.
“We thought we’d try having a get together for our volunteers and board members and easement holders, and anybody that is interested in finding out more about the Cadillac Area Land Conservancy,” he said. “So we thought we’d gather at the Johnson preserve and have some lunch and just socialize, kind of informal, more of a open house type of thing.”
The event will also be a chance for Gentry and other conservancy staff to inform the public on the Stone Ledge restoration project. COVID has also impacted the level of interest people have in their local preserves and outdoor amenities, making the event a prime time to learn about why conservancy is important.
Getting hands on outdoors is not only enjoyable, Gentry said, but is also away to connect with the community and get something done together.“There’s always an advantage to working together with others. The socializing and teamwork that is involved with that, it goes a long way for people’s health and relaxation really,” he said. “And then, the getting out away from traffic and noise, and the day to day and everything, just getting out in the woods a little bit.”
Attendees who are planning on joining in the work bee project should bring along gloves, hats, sunscreen, long-sleeved shirts and long pants to protect themselves from the elements.
Those staying for lunch are encouraged to RSVP with the Cadillac Area Land Conservancy, so they can ensure there’s enough meals for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.