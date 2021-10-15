LAKE CITY - The Missaukee Conservation District announced it is cancelling its annual dinner. The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon after the district ran into staffing issues and weather concerns.
"Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Annual Dinner scheduled to take place at Dick Family Farm Thursday, October 14, has been cancelled," the district said in email.
Since the district is required give a 45 day notice before hosting their meeting, Conservation District manager Sherry Blaszak said they are working on a new date and location.
"We are reaching out to our field representative to discuss the legal requirements for posting meetings," Blaszak said.
Blaszak said the meeting most likely take place in late November to early December and likely won't be held a Dick Family Farm.
