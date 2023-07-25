Have you heard the adage…the more things change, the more they stay the same? Missaukee Conservation District (CD) is changing yet staying the same. Established by the state of Michigan May 2, 1949, through the efforts of Missaukee County farmers with the primary purpose “to assist local landowners and operators in meeting soil and water conservation problems in an economical and effective manner.” The organizing board consisted of W.L. Coffey, Ralph K. Baas, Henry Doll, Benj. E. Shetenhelm and Thomas Berghouse. Initial partners included the Michigan Department of State, USDA Soil Conservation Service (now USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service) and Michigan State University Extension.
Fast-forward 74 years to Missaukee CD’s current locally elected board and its five-year, long-range plan (can be seen at www.missaukee.org/board-meetings-audit) that’s based on history in combination with responses to a Conservation Needs Assessment. The board consists of — Susan Schwager, Paul Sawin, Janis Ransom, Sue Nyce and Barb Iverson along with associate directors Chris Iverson, Ingrid Herweyer, Eric Bradley and Mary Jane Emery. Values of Missaukee CD are:
- Participation — we value and recognize the contribution of board members, employees and volunteers within our organization and communities.
- Service — we strive to provide excellent assistance to all customers.
- Commitment — we are dedicated to the citizens and natural resources of Missaukee County.
- Integrity — we are dedicated to openness, honesty, and hard work.
- Inclusiveness — we respect people, value diversity and are committed to equality.
Natural Resource Priorities as determined by Conservation Needs Assessment:
- Invasive species control
- Surface waters (lakes, streams, rivers) protection and management
- Forest health
- Water quality
- Agriculture fertilizer/pesticide use/management
Autumn Olive is one of many invasive species in Missaukee County. It’s native to China and Japan and was originally introduced in the early 1800s as a tool for erosion control and habitat establishment. It’s now well established and invades fields, woodland edges and other disturbed areas. It can form a dense shrub layer that displaces native species, closes open areas, and easily crowds out native species that require sunlight, such as tree seedlings that would otherwise establish new forestland. Additionally, autumn olive can change the soil it grows in and doesn’t support the diversity of insects necessary to support the ecosystem.
To help our community address this invasion is a free Autumn Olive workshop Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning at the Community Room in the Health Department building on Sanborn Road. The workshop is being held to educate interested members of the public on proper identification of the invasive shrub and to demonstrate best management practices, both mechanical and chemical. Information on how to manage Autumn Olive and how to treat it chemically will start off the day. After taking a brief break, we’ll head to the field site where demonstrations on physically removing this invasive species (in combination with chemical treatment) will take place. Come join Vicki Sawicki, North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) Coordinator, as she walks you through the process. No registration is required, but knowing ahead of time will help in preparation of materials. Visit https://www.missaukeecd.org/workshops to sign up.
As a very brief snapshot of the past 74 years, hundreds of farmers in Missaukee County have received technical and financial assistance since Missaukee CDs inception in 1949--soil health education, no-till drill rental, soil testing, invasive species treatment, and more. This assistance and information continues. Since the early 1970s Missaukee CD has been in the Health Department Building on Sanborn Road and managed the county’s soil erosion and sedimentation control program until March 2023. In 2005 the Missaukee Nature Trail was developed at this site and has been used by families for their family pictures, library events, education and outreach, senior citizen groups, geocaches, snow shoeing, home school groups, Eagle Scout project, picnicking and hiking. It’s a beautiful setting! A new gazebo was recently installed by volunteers Tony Fox and Sean Fox; bluebirds are nesting in the birdhouses installed around the trail; native plants are blooming and attracting pollinators; and wildlife such as fox, racoon, deer, turkey and Eastern milk snake have been seen. Missaukee CD managed the Missaukee Recycling Center from 2008 to 2021. Other programs have been managed throughout the years.
Missaukee CD is entering the 75th year of protecting and serving your natural resources and is looking forward to meeting more of the community and providing natural resource assistance in whatever form or method is needed. Assisting farmers in attaining their management goals, partnering with USDA NRCS and others, stream monitoring, water testing for nitrates and nitrates, soil sampling cost share, making invasive species removal tools available, education kits to check out free of charge for your enjoyment and education, native plants/seedlings/plugs for sale, monarch tags, products to keep your trees and shrubs safe from animals, nature books to check out, and more. Offerings will be expanding when new staff and location are settled. Look for forest clean-ups, road clean-ups, trail expansion, special events, watershed involvement, and enhanced partnerships with schools and libraries — just to name a few.
Missaukee CD, along with the rest of the world is still coming back from the Covid era, in addition to adjusting to change in Missaukee County administration. Changes have taken place in staff due to family moves, needs and retirement. It’s an unusual situation to be in as the hiring of three new staff is in process. Included in that new staff will be a District Manager as Sherry Blaszak, the District Manager for over 32 years, is retiring at the end of September.
By mid-August Missaukee CD will be established at a new location — 101 S. Main Street, Lake City in what was previously Whitetail Realty. Positives in this transition include having visibility in town, walk-in traffic, and engaging with other businesses and their customers. The goal is to continue to maintain and enhance the Missaukee Nature Trail and events will still be held at that site.
Missaukee CD continues to provide natural resource services to our community with local staff and partners. Information, partnerships and on-site assistance help keep our environment healthy. Together, through education, advice, tools, and materials, we can assist you in attaining your land management goals. Ah, yes. The more things change, the more things stay the same.
Sherry Blaszak is the Missaukee Conservation District Manager. For more information contact Sherry at 231-839-7193, sherry.blaszak@macd.org, scan the QR code, or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District Office, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
