CADILLAC — Many residents might already have noticed signs around town indicating that the intersection of Crosby Road and Division Street will be closed next week for construction work.
What those signs don’t indicate, however, is that the project being worked on is the construction of Cadillac’s newest roundabout.
Construction of the roundabout is slated to begin on Monday, Aug. 30 and be concluded by Monday, Nov. 15.
Project engineer Connie Houk, with Prein and Newhof, said during the entire time the intersection is closed for construction, signs will be placed throughout the city to advise motorists to seek a different route.
Vehicles coming from the east toward town will be re-routed to the freeway on-ramp on M-55. Vehicles coming from Cadillac won’t be able to go around the roundabout to head toward Missaukee County, and instead will have to get on the freeway at Mitchell Street to the south or Boon Road to the north, then get off at the Lake City exit on M-55.
She said four digital signs also will be placed on the freeway — two in the northbound lane and two in the southbound lane — warning motorists of the street closure.
While normal traffic will be blocked at the intersection, Houk said there will be a gravel path through the site that emergency vehicles such as ambulances and firetrucks can use.
Last month, the Cadillac City Council authorized Mayor Carla Filkins and City Clerk Sandra Wasson to sign a contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation to build the roundabout.
MDOT chose Crawford Contracting, out of Mount Pleasant, to do the work. Crawford was one of four companies to submit a bid for the project. Their bid came in at $858,505.31, which is 99.29% of the engineer’s original estimate, which was the lowest bid submitted.
Funds to pay for the project come from a $600,000 federal grant, with the city’s contribution being $264,800. City Manager Marcus Peccia said money to pay the city’s share of the project was available in the major streets fund.
Back in 2018, Houk proposed the idea of applying for federal money to fund a portion of the project cost. While these types of grants typically are awarded to projects involving much more dangerous intersections, Houk said MDOT immediately recognized the value of having a roundabout at this location.
“They saw this as a very needed project,” said Houk, who added she’s heard of drivers trying to turn at the intersection having wait 10 minutes or more for a space to open up in traffic.
The roundabout will feature a landscaped area in its center and multiple access points for bicycle and pedestrian traffic, which was an important consideration, Peccia said, given the proximity of Cadillac Junction. The roundabout also will be illuminated with multiple light poles.
This will be the second roundabout to be built within the city of Cadillac, with the other at the intersection of 13th Street and Plett Road. Another roundabout exists east of Mesick, at the intersection of M-115 and M-37.
