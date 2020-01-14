Construction nearing completion for the new Wexford Co. dispatch facility

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to get what could be one of the last updates regarding the construction of the new Fawcett Communications Center.
During Wednesday’s regularly scheduled commissioners’ meeting, construction project manager Bob Scarbrough will give an update regarding the construction of the new facility. Work started on the facility in July, and Feb. 15 was the contractual date for the substantial completion of the building.
The hope was Feb. 15 also would be when dispatch moved into the new facility. This fall, however, it was brought to the attention of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners the project would be delayed for various reasons, but mostly due to the rainy and wet weather.
With the start of 2020 here, it is believed the construction is only going to be delayed a month with a completion date of March 15. Once the construction is completed, Wexford County 911/Central Dispatch Director Duane Alworden has said he would like to have operations moved into the new facility in roughly one week.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the commissioners are scheduled to discuss moving the April 15 regularly scheduled meeting to April 14. The board also will consider a request for a purchase of three additional vehicles at the sheriff’s office for $150,285.78.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
