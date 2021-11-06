CADILLAC — To say that volunteers played a role in the construction of the New Hope Center would be a serious understatement.
Mark Mogan, construction committee chair, said over the course of 140 scheduled days, including 23 weekends, volunteers put in at least 10,500 hours helping to build the center, which will replace all the homeless shelters in the Cadillac area that formerly had operated under the name New Hope Shelter.
Work on the center began last summer, when volunteers dismantled a donated charter school in Hart, Michigan to salvage parts for use in the new facility.
Mogan said volunteers also set up trusses, installed all the interiors walls of the structure, painted or varnished 61 doors, set the doors in the frames, affixed trim around the doors, installed a number of interior fixtures such as cabinets and toilets, applied the vinyl base between the floor and the walls, installed exterior siding, and assisted with plumbing and electrical work.
A group of around 50 volunteers put in the majority of volunteer hours.
“There was a core group of people that really made it their own,” said Mogan, who set up the volunteer days by emailing, text messaging and calling the volunteers and organizations with which they were affiliated.
New Hope Center Executive Director Chris Crawley said many of the volunteers brought their own tools. They also would work on center-related projects at their homes on their own time.
Mogan said with the majority of construction work on the center complete, all that remains to be done are relatively minor “punch-list” items such as paint touch-ups, moving in furniture, cleaning surfaces and other last-minute details.
Crawley said they’re hoping to open the center for clients by December.
Keep reading the Cadillac News for more details about the center’s upcoming opening.
