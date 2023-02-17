CADILLAC — Debates over the cost, size and utility of capital projects were just as contentious in the city’s early days as they are today, perhaps even more so.
In recent years, council members have sparred over the details of a number of major projects undertaken by the city, including the Market and Trailhead at Cadillac Commons, to name a few.
At the turn of the 20th Century, the project was different but the debate was the same, and it pertained to the old city hall building at 201 Mitchell St.
According to the application submitted in 1986 requesting the building be listed on the Registry of Historic Places, the old city hall was built amid a “sunburst of optimism and a frenzy of building,” as the city continued to expand thanks to the success of the timber industry (then in its waning stages) and a burgeoning furniture industry.
“The village and the city had never had a building of its own except for a fire house on Cass Street,” reads the Historic Places application, which drew from multiple sources, including Cadillac News and Express accounts, Judge William Peterson’s book “View from Courthouse Hill,” and reports from the 1907 edition of The American Lumberman. “Early council meetings had been held in Holbrook and May’s Hall and then in the Mitchell Building above the bank. In recent years, some offices had been scattered around in the Kelley Block, the Herrick Block and elsewhere, changing from year to year.”
The Cadillac News and Express announced it was openly in favor of the idea of building a city hall weeks before an April, 1900 citywide election on a $10,000 bond that would finance the project.
“It is the opinion of the News and Express that the permanent interests of Cadillac will be advanced by the construction of this building,” the paper wrote. “The present city building is a dilapidated frame structure, which if longer continued as a hose house and fire department headquarters must be rebuilt or extensively repaired. It is a disgrace to the city as public property, and shows lack of ordinary municipal appreciation, rather than the possession of an aggressive spirit of home enterprise and city pride, so long the boast and claim of Cadillac. We have neither a city building or a county building in Cadillac, rented quarters being used for both city and county offices, and our lack indicates a degree of public confidence far behind that which we urge and expect from business firms and individual citizens.”
Support for the endeavor at the ballot box was strong, with the bond measure passing by a vote of 723 to 124.
With the bond passage secured, council then turned to deciding the location of the building — a matter that sparked the first round of controversy surrounding the project.
According to the Historic Places application, three aldermen were in favor of a relatively modest building while the remaining six, led by William Saunders and Warner Peterson, had “more grandiose ideas.”
Alderman C.R. Smith initially proposed that the hall be built on land the city already owned on Cass Street, although the remanding six council members voted against the proposition, preferring a lot opposite the Blodgett, Cummer and Diggins office building at the corner of Mitchell and Mason streets.
A special committee was formed to evaluate both sites, and enquire as to the price of the lot owned by D.A. Blodgett. The committee ultimately recommended the purchase of the Blodgett lot for $2,000 — a recommendation approved by six aldermen and opposed by two.
Local industrialist and Republican political boss Wellington W. Cummer is thought to have played an influential role in the placement of the new building across the street from his own at 130 Mitchell St. (later to become the Cadillac News headquarters).
Opposition newspapers at the time claimed the city hall location was chosen to be near the place of business of Cummer, who could “keep his hand on city government from the comfort of his office.” They also claimed Cummer personally profited off the land transaction, since the lot had just been acquired by his business partner, Blodgett.
Several weeks later, the city received estimates on how much the building would cost to build. The board of public works recommended to council that if it was prepared to expend more than $10,000, the plans of Grand Rapids architect William Williamson should be accepted. These plans called for the building to cost $14,500. None of the plans submitted came within the amount appropriated in the spring.
“The building was to be considerably larger than (aldermen) Smith or Reiser would approve and on a grander scale than the public had anticipated,” the Historic Places application notes.
On Aug. 23, 1900, the Cadillac News and Express printed a picture of the architect’s plan, along with a description of its features.
“The building will be of red pressed brick with gray stone trimmings,” the description reads. “On the first floor will be the offices of the city collector, chief of police and fire department chief, toilet room with fixtures, two shower baths, apparatus room opening on North Mitchell Street, stalls for horses, hay and grain room, and space for cleaning the horses and harness. In the apparatus room will be an asphalt flooring laid on concrete carried on steel beams. On the second floor will be the recorder’s court and jury rooms, council chamber, city clerk’s and city engineer’s offices, dormitory for firemen with sliding pole connection with the apparatus room below, and public toilet room. In the basement will be the heating apparatus and city jail. On the third floor will be a large parlor for the firemen. Modern sanitation will be used throughout the entire building.”
In September, council accepted the bid of contractor A.W. Mohnke, of Grand Rapids. Mohnke submitted the lowest of four bids but it was still higher than the architect’s original estimation and more than $8,000 higher than the bond approved in the spring.
Work on the building began by the end of 1900 and by 1901, progress had stalled due to multiple factors, including inclement weather and shortage of funds.
“At that moment the heroes to the people were those who could say ‘I told you so,’ John Reiser and Charley Smith,” reads the Historic Places application, which also notes that most of the pro-city hall aldermen were defeated at the next election, along with the mayor, who was replaced by Democratic candidate George Stanley.
While their pro-city hall stance might have hurt aldermen at the ballot box, it apparently didn’t weaken support for the project overall, as voters in April, 1901 approved a $6,000 bond to finish the city hall by a tally of 882 to 128.
“There should not be a single vote cast against the proposition,” reads an editorial printed in the Cadillac News and Express. “Primarily this is not so much a matter of expenditure on the part of Cadillac taxpayers as of retaining and increasing the value of that which they possess ... While other cities have been standing still or going backwards, Cadillac has been steadily progressing. This progress should be continued, and it will be if all unite and indicate their willingness through their votes to encourage and assist in that direction.”
After partially completing the building, the original contractor, Mohnke, left Cadillac, although by this time he was dealing with controversies of his own.
Mohnke suffered a number of contract losses, including the Petoskey city hall, which was taken from him by the city council and given to another builder. Neglect and failure to complete the building as required by the contract were given as to the reasons for the action. Mohnke also received some criticism from the Ithaca paper, which described his “vexatious delay” in completing Gratiot County’s new courthouse.
“Notice has been served on Mr. Mohnke that unless vigorous work begins at once the contract will be declared forfeited,” the Cadillac News and Express reported.
Soon after, Mohnke threatened to sue the county for the $4,000 that it refused to pay him because the building was unfinished.
To finish the Cadillac city hall building, council accepted a bid of $4,970 from J.R. Fletcher.
The building was finished during a busy construction season in Cadillac, which saw a number of other major projects being undertaken, including the Cadillac State Bank, the opera house, and St. Ann’s Parish’s new church building.
The Cadillac News reported: “It is quite generally conceded that 1901 will pass into history as one of the busiest building years Cadillac every had, and a stroll along the city’s streets will thoroughly convince the doubting Thomases of the truth of a statement made by a North Mitchell Street businessman: ‘More money is being paid this summer to builders, contractors, carpenters, masons and laborers, than has been paid in any season since I have been a resident of the city.’”
The newly-built City Hall was officially occupied Nov. 6, 1901.
“City Collector Orange Webster sat in his mahogany office chair yesterday afternoon, in his office on the first floor of the city’s new building, and wrote in his receipt book on the black ash handpolished table the first receipt for money received by him in his new official quarters,” the Cadillac News reported. “The man who made this first payment of money in the city building was Richard Garrow, and the payment he made was his portion of the Lynn Street grade tax. Mr. Webster’s office is now properly initiated, although the vault has as yet no contents.”
The city hall remained in use by the municipality for the next seven decades, until a new city hall building was finished in 1977 on Lake Street.
Several years ago, Grand Rapids developer Robb Munger purchased the building and has made a number of renovations to the structure, including giving it a fresh paint job.
Despite no longer being used by the city, signs of the building’s history can still be observed today, including the double doors facing Mitchell Street that once served as the entrance for Cadillac fire trucks.
